ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

A musical history: Lee’s Summit History Museum offers visitors glimpse of rich past

By Debra Skodack
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fw2Yw_0fhzO2EL00

It’s time to go back to history and see some new old stuff.

“After two years of repeated closings due to COVID, it has been refreshing to be back to holding normal hours and welcoming visitors,” said Fred Grogan, board president of the Lee’s Summit History Museum.

Thankfully, Grogan said, museum volunteers have not been idle during the pandemic.

“Our volunteers have used our down time well by creating new exhibits, organizing our collection and preparing for the opening of the W. Ferrell Shuck Journal Room,” Grogan said.

Earlier this month, the museum, located at 220 S.W. Main St., officially named the room that houses local newspaper artifacts to honor Shuck, the publisher of the Lee’s Summit Journal from 1965 to 2000. Shuck, a member of the Missouri Press Hall of Fame, died in 2018 at age 86.

Sue Hart, museum volunteer coordinator and board secretary, said Shuck was a tremendous community asset.

“He not only reported on history but he did a lot to preserve history,” Hart said.

The focal point of the room is decades of bound copies of the newspaper. These editions are used for research by individuals, groups and even the City of Lee’s Summit departments.

“There’s 100 years of journalism there,” Hart said.

The room is open to the public by appointment.

Among the museum’s current rotating exhibits is “Artists and Musicians – Musical Families of Lee’s Summit.” It highlights both the well-known and perhaps less known musicians from Lee’s Summit.

The portion of the exhibit featuring jazz musicians Pat and Mike Metheny includes a cornet owned by their maternal grandfather. It also features a 1982 Grammy for Best Jazz Fusion Performance, presented to the Pat Metheny Group for its “Offramp” album.

The oldest group highlighted in the exhibit is the Browning family.

Hart said Eugene and Margaret Browning, who were both musical, began encouraging their eight children to perform at the back of the family’s hardware and clothing store in Lee’s Summit. It was a way to use the children’s musical talent to help with finances, Hart added.

“They had taught their kids to sing and dance and play all sorts of instruments,” she said. “Their challenge was putting their children through college.”

The Browning Family Show, which was active in the 1960s and 1970s, gained in popularity.

“It progressed to where they were traveling in a bus in the U.S. and Canada,” Hart said. “They played state fairs, reunions and special events.

“They paid for all eight to go to college.”

The musicians exhibit also features images of Matt Lewis, an Elvis impersonator and musician.

“His first performance was in a talent show at Pleasant Lea Middle School when he was 12 years old,” Hart said. A photo from that show is part of the museum display.

“He looks like a very young Elvis.”

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, go to www.leessummitmuseum.com

Comments / 0

Related
921news.com

Missouri State Fair Announces Grandstand Performers

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar. Country music superstar Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair, performing on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance on Saturday, Aug. 20. Opening for Moore is newcomer Heath Sanders. Missouri State Fair still...
SEDALIA, MO
visitmo.com

Summer Festivals in Missouri

You won’t regret venturing out to partake in the summer festivals that will be held all across the state. Delicious food, toe-tapping music, beautiful art, interesting history and more await. So load up the family or a group of friends and join in the fun!. Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Lee's Summit, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Eugene Township, MO
City
Eugene, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Musical History#Volunteers#Fairs#Summit History Museum#Covid#Summit Journal
KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt looks ahead to final months in Washington

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he has plenty to do before leaving Washington. The senator attended the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation’s Spring Fling. The foundation honored Senator Blunt for his work in providing the National Park Service resources. Senator Blunt announced last...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE POLLING: Poll finds how Missourians view a Biden/Trump presidential rematch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians would vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden if a presidential election was held today, according to an exclusive poll. Of Missouri adults who took part in the SurveyUSA polling, 49% say they strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing as President. In addition, 13% somewhat disapprove, 21% somewhat approve and 12% strongly approve. Only 4% say they were not sure if they approve or disapprove of the job Biden is doing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

At least seven tornadoes confirmed in Missouri Thursday

At least seven tornadoes touched down in Missouri on Thursday. The National Weather Service reports two EF-1 tornadoes made contact in Phelps County just east of Fort Leonard Wood. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, with numerous reports of trees uprooted and snapped. Two twisters were also reported in Franklin County...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Power outage on Wednesday night affects residents across north-central Missouri

A quiet evening was interrupted when a major power outage occurred that impacted utilities in Trenton, Grundy County, and elsewhere. Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, the outage began and involved customers of Trenton Municipal Utilities, Evergy, and Grundy Electric Cooperative. Trenton Municipal Utility Director Ron Urton reported a tractor knocked...
TRENTON, MO
KFVS12

Ameren Missouri adjusts costs on electric bill

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri officials say they are trying to give their customers a break and help them save a couple bucks on their electric bill this summer. “There are other costs obviously in the economy that are going up so it’s a good time to see...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes to the skies Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for southern Missouri. It lasts until 7 p.m., including these counties. Barry, Mo. Camden, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Lawrence,...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Boat Inspections Scheduled Saturday in Missouri

With Memorial Day weekend coming soon, May 21st through the 27th is designated as National Safe Boating Week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will hold boat equipment inspections statewide this Saturday. Inspections will be held for the public in Troop H from 7 to 9 a.m. at Big Lake State Park Boat Ramp near Craig. Another inspection will be held in Troop A at Smithville Lake at the Camp Branch Marina Boat Ramp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
770
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy