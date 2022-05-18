New restaurant will add ‘culinary creativity’ at Vantage South End with East Coast debut

Adding to the growing list of the culinary lineup at the Vantage South End towers in Charlotte will be Culinary Dropout.

The Fox Restaurant Concepts restaurant Culinary Dropout will make its East Coast debut early next year at 1120 S. Tryon St., the company said Tuesday in a news release.

“Culinary Dropout is just a fun place to be. It’s for families, date night, or after-work food and drinks,” said Sam Fox, restaurant founder and James Beard-nominated restaurateur.

Culinary Dropout has eight locations in Arizona, Colorado and Texas. Fox Restaurants, based in Arizona, also includes nearby restaurants North Italia and Flower Child .

Vantage South End, a development by The Spectrum Companies and Invesco Real Estate, includes two 11-story office towers. The site includes 635,000 square feet of office space, retail and amenities.

It’s home to headquarters including online lender Lending Tree and Brightspeed , a broadband and telecommunications company.

Joining Culinary Dropout at the new South End development are: Yolk , by James Beard-nominated chef Greg Collier of Leah and Louise, Dram & Draught , The Good Wurst Co. and Sixty Vines .

“Culinary Dropout brings a unique twist on culinary creativity,” said Steve McClure, CEO of The Spectrum Companies, developer of Vantage South End. “It’s a great addition to the experience we’re creating.”

Culinary Dropout, a Fox Restaurants Concepts restaurant and bar, will open its ninth location and first East Coast venue in Charlotte at Vantage South End. From the Hip Photo/Fox Restaurant Concepts

What to expect at Culinary Dropout

Culinary Dropout’s menu includes classic meals “with attitude,” according to the restaurant.

Expect handmade pretzels with provolone cheese fondue and fried chicken drizzled with honey. Plus dishes like 36-hour slow roasted pork ribs basted in jalapeno barbecue sauce and butternut squash lasagna with housemade pasta.

The cocktails also are a specialty, such as the El Matador made with añejo tequila, elderflower liquor, ginger agave and a dash of orange bitters, or the Room Service, served with American gin, zesty lemon, sweet strawberry and topped with bubbly wine.

The interior is decorated with a mix of art and grand chandeliers and leather seats.

The 13,312-square-foot venue also will include free yard games and live local music.

Culinary Dropout expects to hire 175 full- and part-time employees, according to the company.

A popular menu item at Culinary Dropout, opening next year in Charlotte’s South End, are soft homemade pretzels with provolone cheese fondue. Jill Richards/Fox Restaurant Concepts

About Fox Restaurant Concepts

Fox founded Fox Restaurant Concepts in 1998 with the opening of Wildflower in Tucson, Arizona.

Fox Restaurant Concepts now has more than a dozen restaurant brands and over 5,000 workers in over 60 locations across the U.S.