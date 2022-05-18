ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New restaurant will add ‘culinary creativity’ at Vantage South End with East Coast debut

By Catherine Muccigrosso
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5aMG_0fhzNw6D00

Adding to the growing list of the culinary lineup at the Vantage South End towers in Charlotte will be Culinary Dropout.

The Fox Restaurant Concepts restaurant Culinary Dropout will make its East Coast debut early next year at 1120 S. Tryon St., the company said Tuesday in a news release.

“Culinary Dropout is just a fun place to be. It’s for families, date night, or after-work food and drinks,” said Sam Fox, restaurant founder and James Beard-nominated restaurateur.

[MORE MUST-EAT RESTAURANTS: Come for a meeting, stay for the foodie destination at Vantage South End.]

Culinary Dropout has eight locations in Arizona, Colorado and Texas. Fox Restaurants, based in Arizona, also includes nearby restaurants North Italia and Flower Child .

Vantage South End, a development by The Spectrum Companies and Invesco Real Estate, includes two 11-story office towers. The site includes 635,000 square feet of office space, retail and amenities.

It’s home to headquarters including online lender Lending Tree and Brightspeed , a broadband and telecommunications company.

Joining Culinary Dropout at the new South End development are: Yolk , by James Beard-nominated chef Greg Collier of Leah and Louise, Dram & Draught , The Good Wurst Co. and Sixty Vines .

“Culinary Dropout brings a unique twist on culinary creativity,” said Steve McClure, CEO of The Spectrum Companies, developer of Vantage South End. “It’s a great addition to the experience we’re creating.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUJM6_0fhzNw6D00
Culinary Dropout, a Fox Restaurants Concepts restaurant and bar, will open its ninth location and first East Coast venue in Charlotte at Vantage South End. From the Hip Photo/Fox Restaurant Concepts

What to expect at Culinary Dropout

Culinary Dropout’s menu includes classic meals “with attitude,” according to the restaurant.

Expect handmade pretzels with provolone cheese fondue and fried chicken drizzled with honey. Plus dishes like 36-hour slow roasted pork ribs basted in jalapeno barbecue sauce and butternut squash lasagna with housemade pasta.

The cocktails also are a specialty, such as the El Matador made with añejo tequila, elderflower liquor, ginger agave and a dash of orange bitters, or the Room Service, served with American gin, zesty lemon, sweet strawberry and topped with bubbly wine.

The interior is decorated with a mix of art and grand chandeliers and leather seats.

The 13,312-square-foot venue also will include free yard games and live local music.

Culinary Dropout expects to hire 175 full- and part-time employees, according to the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoPaj_0fhzNw6D00
A popular menu item at Culinary Dropout, opening next year in Charlotte’s South End, are soft homemade pretzels with provolone cheese fondue. Jill Richards/Fox Restaurant Concepts

About Fox Restaurant Concepts

Fox founded Fox Restaurant Concepts in 1998 with the opening of Wildflower in Tucson, Arizona.

Fox Restaurant Concepts now has more than a dozen restaurant brands and over 5,000 workers in over 60 locations across the U.S.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Eater

Chef Ashleigh Shanti Pops Up Across North Carolina Before Good Hot Fish Opens This Fall

Oil droplets cascaded from the Leah & Louise fry basket as the golden brown catfish filets rose straight out of the fryer, curled and furled like the lakes the fish once swam, glistening for a brief moment before chefs Ashleigh Shanti and Greg Collier sprinkled them with flaky chunks of sea salt and tucked the fish into foil-lined boxes. Recently, the two North Carolina chefs worked side by side in Collier’s open kitchen at Camp North End during a recent Good Hot Fish pop-up event in Charlotte.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

LongHorn Steakhouse grill master received $5,000 for cooking 1 million steaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-area grill master received $5,000 from LongHorn Steakhouse for cooking up 1 million steaks for the restaurant. David Clyburn has worked for LongHorn for more than two decades and is one of just a few employees nationwide to achieve the milestone. Clyburn, who works at the LongHorn on Centrum Parkway in Pineville, was surprised with a $5,000 check and a celebration with his co-workers, friends and family.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Brands#New South#Creativity#Food Drink#Vantage South End#Fox Restaurant Concepts#Fox Restaurants#Flower Child#The Spectrum Companies#Invesco Real Estate#Yolk#Louise Dram Draught#The Good Wurst Co#Sixty Vines
qcitymetro.com

A new Black-owned tequila and cognac brand is now available in Charlotte

Clarence Boston, a former Charlotte resident and Atlanta-based entrepreneur, has released five new spirits: Noire Cognac H.D. Age, Noire Cognac VS, Noire Cognac N.O., Carreta De Oro Blanco Tequila and Carreta De Oro Blanco Reposado Tequila. Boston, the part-owner of Firehouse Bar & Lounge in uptown and Recess Charlotte in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 13 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather is shaping up to be fairly calm this weekend, which means it's perfect to get out and explore awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Friday, May 20. Food Truck Friday. Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
HuffPost

The Lithium War Next Door

A lithium mining startup promised to make a rural pocket of North Carolina a clean-energy boomtown. But perceived slights and concerns over water have turned neighbors against the project.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
497
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy