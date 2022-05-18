They’re cute and smart. All they need is a home, after time in this JoCo pet shelter

Bossy BB

Breed: Lab retriever mix

Age: 2 years, 7 months old

She’s cute, smart, velvety black all over and her ears are always on point. This gorgeous marble eyed girl does take some time to warm up to new people but after earning just a bit of trust she’ll be your best friend forever. She is dog friendly with a proper intro and would love to meet you today.

Bruce Lee

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years, 2 month old

Round head, blue coat, beady eyes and quite possibly the friendliest personality ever. With a warm heart, snuggly demeanor and smiley face like that, we’re shocked that he’s still homeless.

To learn more about Bossy BB, Bruce Lee, or to view all of our adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt !