AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - If you're looking for a job and think working for the City of Augusta might be right up your alley, you may be in luck. The Augusta-Richmond County government has more than eighty open job listings. Available positions range from office workers such as accountants and administrative assistants to fieldwork jobs like road workers and truck drivers. There are even positions available at the fire department and airport.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO