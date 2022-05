The top three candidates running for the Democratic nomination in the race for Florida's Governor will debate this July on NBC 6 and our sister station Telemundo 51. Congressman and former Governor Charlie Crist, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and State Senator Annette Taddeo will face off July 21 at the stations' Miramar studios. The debate will be televised from 7-8 p.m. on NBC 6.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO