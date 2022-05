MONTAGUE – West Catholic track coach Jamie Klein scurried from one side of the stadium to the other prior to Saturday’s Division 2 regional meet. She checked in on West Catholic’s throwers, raced over to the scorer’s tent to submit the Falcons’ lineup for the running events, returned to watch the throwers before making her way to the team’s tent for the start of the competition.

