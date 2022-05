HILLSDALE --Onsted won the girls track regional at Hillsdale on Friday, beating the host Hornets by 40 points. Onsted got a win from its 4x400 relay in 4:10.79, beating Hanover-Horton by more than six seconds. The Wildcats also beat out Hillsdale by more than two seconds in the 4x200. Onsted went one and two in the 300 hurdles with Kaylei Smith and Kennedy Ross.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO