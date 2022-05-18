Lexington TV station launching ‘High Noon’ broadcast with married anchors

A new local noontime newscast will feature the return of a familiar face, in a once-in-a-lifetime role anchoring with his wife.

Doug High, who stepped away as morning and noon news anchor three years ago, will return to WTVQ-ABC36 , joining his wife, Lyssa High, who has been co-anchoring the noon broadcast.

The weekday 30-minute broadcast will be relaunched as “ABC 36 News at Noon with Doug and Lyssa High” on Wednesday, May 18, on the ABC TV affiliate for Lexington and Central Kentucky. They will be joined by Morning Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet with frequent reports and contributions from the entire ABC 36 news team.

After the news, the broadcast will be rebranded as “High Noon” and feature studio guests and interviews as well as other feature segments.

“Many married couples might go running in the other direction at the thought of (also) working together but for us, this is an opportunity we’ve been running towards for quite some time,” said Lyssa High, in a news release. “Doug and I are best friends and co-anchoring together will be a long-time dream come true for us.”

This news of the Highs re-launching ABC 36 News at Noon is just one in a series of changes implemented by Lexington veteran TV journalist Miranda Combs, who is now serving as WTVQ’s news director.

Longtime Lexington television weatherman T.G. Shuck was recently hired as chief meteorologist for the 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts Monday through Friday.

Doug High, who left to become executive director of the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation, will stay on with the foundation as director. He will continue to produce the “Kentucky History Treasures” features weekly in partnership with the foundation.

“The opportunity to work side-by-side with Lyssa on my lunch hour while continuing to fulfill my mission at the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation is going to be such a blessing for me.” Doug High remarked. “We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to do the work we love and passionate about while spending time and sharing stories with our viewers. We hope they’re as excited as we are.”

Lyssa High has been with WTVQ since March of 2017, when she took on co-hosting “Midday Kentucky” and stepping into the ABC 36 spotlight when Doug ( who is also a Commander in the US Navy Reserve ) was mobilized for a year of active duty in Afghanistan. Since then, Lyssa joined the station’s sales team, as well as becoming the Lifestyle Host on Good Day Kentucky and Noon News. Since January, she has co-anchored Good Day Kentucky and News at Noon with Shakeria Hawkins.

Both originally from Northern Ohio, the Highs have been married for 25 years and have lived in Lexington for the past 22 years, along with their two teenage sons.

“We’re elated to celebrate Doug’s homecoming to the ABC 36 anchor desk,” said General Manager Chris Aldridge. “Doug and Lyssa are such a talented, and dynamic couple, and their onscreen chemistry is going to be something special for our viewers to enjoy…. We are fortunate to have them both in the ABC 36 family.”

WTVQ is owned by Savannah, Georgia-based Morris Multimedia.