Pawtucket, RI

Schuette out, new candidates quickly emerge for District 4

By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com
Valley Breeze
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL FALLS – Seven months shy of concluding her first term in office, District 4 City Councilor Alexis Schuette says she won’t be making a second attempt at the seat. There will likely be no shortage of people taking aim at what will be an open seat, with former District 4...

www.valleybreeze.com

providenceri.gov

Statement from Mayor Elorza on Signing of Historic $124 Million American Rescue Plan Act Budget

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today made the following statement after signing the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget:. “Today, I was proud to join members of the City Council and community members as I signed a historic $124 million American Rescue Plan Act budget into law, allocating our remaining ARPA funding to programs and investments that will build an equitable, resilient recovery for Providence. I am especially proud that our process involved robust community engagement with the voices of over 1,500 residents and I appreciate our COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force members for their hard work and their recommendations. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, the funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act will provide historic investments in housing, infrastructure, community organizations, youth, economic stability, and so much more, positioning Providence to recover and grow in the years to come. I’m grateful for the collaboration and partnership of the Providence City Council and the many Providence community members who engaged with this process through surveys, meetings and more. I look forward to working with the community to put these dollars into actions.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

The Irony of the Narragansett Town Council Voting to Give Passes to the Narragansett - Watson

On May 17, 2022 the Narragansett Town Council voted to give members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe no-cost seasonal passes to Narragansett town beaches—the same seasonal passes that Narragansett town residents have access to. The primary controversy was over whether it was fair to charge Narragansett Tribal members for passes at all. The vote was three council members in favor of granting passes and two council members against. There were also hours of heated testimony leading up to the decision. For specificity’s sake, the vote was solely for free access to the beaches and did not include free parking.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
independentri.com

In move to reduce tax rate, NK votes to lower homestead exemption

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council voted to lower the homestead exemption to five percent for the upcoming fiscal year at the town manager’s suggestion at their meeting Monday night. Town manager Ralph Mollis said that last year the council addressed concerns about the adverse...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Jamestown Press

Two named to ad hoc bike path committee

Two women have been named to an ad hoc committee with the goal to “facilitate the planning of bicycle-friendly paths throughout the island to increase the quality of active life in Jamestown.”. The town council at its meeting Monday unanimously appointed Samira Hakki and Julie Kallfelz to the board....
JAMESTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Still no basis to leave Kennedy Plaza – David Brussat

Not much seems to have changed from last November when I first wrote about a new proposal to replace the Kennedy Plaza bus depot with a new, indoor facility at Dorrance and Clifford streets, four or five blocks south of the plaza next to the Garrahy courthouse. In late winter, public forums sought input, but bus riders seemed to remain frosty. I attended the first and asked why was Kennedy Plaza now too small? I got essentially this reply, as quoted in the Journal Feb. 26, which did not, in my opinion, answer the question:
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

'Duped' council denies liquor license transfer

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Town Council denied a liquor license transfer on Monday after councilors said they were misled by the applicant. In January, the council agreed to transfer the liquor license of Phul Spirit LLC, doing business as Lincoln Spirit Shop at 10 Higginson Ave., to Ojohn LLC.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

City responds to residents, prohibits idling in certain areas

WOONSOCKET – On Monday the City Council passed an ordinance 5-0 to bring some relief to a residential area with high truck traffic. The ordinance, which achieved its first of the two required passages, amends the traffic code of ordinances, limiting disturbances created by idling vehicles bound for businesses in the area.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island closed to public starting May 23

NEW SHOREHAM , R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday the Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island will be closed to visitors due to repairs starting May 23. The staircase, which is part of the Edward S. Payne overlook on the island, will be...
Valley Breeze

Margaret T. Bannon – Cumberland

Margaret T. Bannon, 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Paul D. Bannon Sr. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (McFarland) Tomei. Margaret “Peggy” resided in Cumberland for the past 60 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Newport Buzz

Easton’s Beach Seasonal Parking Stickers Now On Sale

Seasonal Beach Parking Stickers are now for sale at the Collections office at City Hall!. Residents interested in securing a seasonal pass are invited to visit City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and weekends at the Beach Office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through May 28th!
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Rising costs pause N. Smithfield police station rebuild

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town officials had hoped to put a bond on the ballot in November to replace the North Smithfield Police Department building, but inflation and construction costs have temporarily halted the project. Paul Nordstrom, of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force, presented Tecton Architects’ most recent design...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Dennis J. Rebelo Sr. – Cumberland

Dennis J. Rebelo Sr., 75, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday May 20, 2022, at the Hulitar Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Providence, R.I. He was the husband of Janice (Healy) Rebelo. They have been married for the past 53 years and dear friends during that time. Born...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Lavinia Rodriguez – Cumberland

Lavinia Rodriguez, 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Heritage Hills Nursing Center, Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Andres H. Rodriguez Sr. Born in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Gallo and Maria A. (Franco) Rosario. She resided in Cumberland for the past 17 years, previously residing in Central Falls.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man accused of mail ballot fraud takes plea agreement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One of the three men accused of voting more than once in the 2020 election has accepted a plea agreement. Robert Nickerson, 80, pleaded nolo contendre to two counts of mail ballot fraud Monday. Nickerson received a three-year deferred sentence and was ordered to pay...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Valley Breeze

Cumberland school board changes start times; working families impacted

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland School Committee, in a move to temporarily maintain budget neutrality to avoid adding buses during school construction, has approved revised start times at elementary schools. The school board voted 4-2 last Thursday, May 12, to change the start times as they prepare to move students...
CUMBERLAND, RI

