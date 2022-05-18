Things to do in Kansas City: Traveling Vietnam Wall at WWI Museum, other free stuff

The Traveling Vietnam Wall, an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will return to the Southeast Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial this weekend.

Remaining here May 19-30 and free to the public, the nearly 400-foot-long display contains every name etched on the original memorial. New to the traveling wall is the Cost of Freedom Tribute with smaller panels honoring American sacrifices in World War I, World War II, 9/11, Afghanistan and Iraq.

For more information, see theworldwar.org .

Four more for free

▪ Trains & Trucks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 21, Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad in Frank Vaydik Park. kcparks.org .

▪ Turkey Creek Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 21, Antioch Park. merriam.org .

▪ Kansas City Folk Festival, noon-6 p.m. May 22, Washington Square Park. kansascityfolkfestival.org .

▪ Offutt Brass, 12:30 p.m. May 22, Zona Rosa Central Park. zonarosa.com .

Legendary singer Judy Collins will perform with Madeleine Peyroux on May 22 at Johnson County Community College’s Yardley Hall. Shervin Lainez/Shervin Lainez

Music

▪ Robert Earl Keen, 8 p.m. May 19, Uptown ($59). uptowntheater.com .

▪ Manor Fest, 5 p.m. May 20-21, Lawrence, and 5 p.m. May 26-27, 2 p.m. May 28, multiple Kansas City venues ($25-$45). manorrecords.com/manor-fest-4 .

▪ Bluegrass in the Bottoms, 5:45 p.m. May 20, 4 p.m. May 21, GrindersKC ($45-$150). bluegrassinthebottoms.com .

▪ Kansas City Symphony, “Windborne’s The Music of Queen,” 8 p.m. May 20, 7 p.m. May 21, 3 p.m. May 22, Kauffman Center ($65-$130). kcsymphony.org .

▪ Zach Bryan, 8 p.m. May 20, Azura Amphitheater ($39.50-$75.25). azuraamp.com .

▪ Yallapalooza starring Jon Pardi, 7 p.m. May 21, Azura Amphitheater ($25-$99). azuraamp.com .

▪ Marca MP, 8 p.m. May 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($59-$199). arvestbanktheatre.com .

▪ Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux, 7 p.m. May 22, Yardley Hall ($20-$85). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events .

▪ Jessie James Decker with Adam Doleac, 7:30 p.m. May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($34.50-$79.50). arvestbanktheatre.com .

▪ The Head and the Heart, 7:30 p.m. May 24, Uptown ($45-$55). uptowntheater.com .

▪ Limp Bizkit, 7:30 p.m. May 24, Cable Dahmer Arena ($29.50-$59). cabledahmerarena.com .

▪ Modest Mouse with The Cribs, 7:30 p.m. May 24, GrindersKC ($45-$75). grinderskc.com .

Local performance art troupe Quixotic will present “Rhapsody — A Rock Cirque Experience” at Hollywood Casino starting May 20. Hollywood Casino

More entertainment





▪ Veteran standup comedian Brian Regan will perform at the Uptown, 8 p.m. May 20 ($45-$52.50). uptowntheater.com .

▪ “Rhapsody — A Rock Cirque Experience” featuring local performance art troupe Quixotic will come to The Patio at Hollywood Casino, opens May 20; 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays ($65-$100). hollywoodcasinokansas.com .

▪ The National Museum of Toys / Miniatures will present the exhibition “America’s Monsters, Superheroes, and Villains: Our Culture at Play,” opens May 21; runs through Oct. 2; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays ($5-$8). toyandminiaturemuseum.org .

▪ Music, art and food will highlight the Latino World Festival indoors and outdoors at Memorial Hall, noon-11 p.m. May 21 ($10). latinoworld.live .

▪ Kansas City Actors Theatre will present Arthur Miller’s “The Price” at City Stage in Union Station, opens 7:30 p.m. May 25; runs through June 5 ($20-$47). kcactors.org .