Central Falls, RI

CF council approves hours of operation for proposed dispensary

By ZACK DELUCA Valley Breeze Staff Writer
Valley Breeze
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL FALLS – The City Council unanimously approved a first reading of an ordinance that would set hours for a pending medical marijuana dispensary looking to open shop at 1136 Lonsdale Ave. The council voted on the first reading of the ordinance on Monday. A second reading and...

www.valleybreeze.com

independentri.com

In move to reduce tax rate, NK votes to lower homestead exemption

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council voted to lower the homestead exemption to five percent for the upcoming fiscal year at the town manager’s suggestion at their meeting Monday night. Town manager Ralph Mollis said that last year the council addressed concerns about the adverse...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
providenceri.gov

Statement from Mayor Elorza on Signing of Historic $124 Million American Rescue Plan Act Budget

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today made the following statement after signing the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget:. “Today, I was proud to join members of the City Council and community members as I signed a historic $124 million American Rescue Plan Act budget into law, allocating our remaining ARPA funding to programs and investments that will build an equitable, resilient recovery for Providence. I am especially proud that our process involved robust community engagement with the voices of over 1,500 residents and I appreciate our COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force members for their hard work and their recommendations. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, the funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act will provide historic investments in housing, infrastructure, community organizations, youth, economic stability, and so much more, positioning Providence to recover and grow in the years to come. I’m grateful for the collaboration and partnership of the Providence City Council and the many Providence community members who engaged with this process through surveys, meetings and more. I look forward to working with the community to put these dollars into actions.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

City responds to residents, prohibits idling in certain areas

WOONSOCKET – On Monday the City Council passed an ordinance 5-0 to bring some relief to a residential area with high truck traffic. The ordinance, which achieved its first of the two required passages, amends the traffic code of ordinances, limiting disturbances created by idling vehicles bound for businesses in the area.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Central Falls, RI
Government
City
Central Falls, RI
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

The Irony of the Narragansett Town Council Voting to Give Passes to the Narragansett - Watson

On May 17, 2022 the Narragansett Town Council voted to give members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe no-cost seasonal passes to Narragansett town beaches—the same seasonal passes that Narragansett town residents have access to. The primary controversy was over whether it was fair to charge Narragansett Tribal members for passes at all. The vote was three council members in favor of granting passes and two council members against. There were also hours of heated testimony leading up to the decision. For specificity’s sake, the vote was solely for free access to the beaches and did not include free parking.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Valley Breeze

Mineral Spring Avenue has become one long strip mall

I recently attended a North Providence zoning board meeting discussing the construction of a Neon gas station and drive-thru restaurant being developed at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. I had previously written to the Planning and Zoning Board director as to why there is yet another gas station going up on...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Easton’s Beach Seasonal Parking Stickers Now On Sale

Seasonal Beach Parking Stickers are now for sale at the Collections office at City Hall!. Residents interested in securing a seasonal pass are invited to visit City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and weekends at the Beach Office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through May 28th!
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island closed to public starting May 23

NEW SHOREHAM , R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday the Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island will be closed to visitors due to repairs starting May 23. The staircase, which is part of the Edward S. Payne overlook on the island, will be...
FUN 107

Fiola: ‘This is Just Phase 1′ of Braga Bridge Lighting

The SouthCoast got an unexpected surprise on Tuesday night when a switch was flipped and the Braga Bridge was suddenly illuminated with bright blue lights. State Rep. Carole Fiola joined us this morning on Michael and Maddie. Fiola made it crystal clear that the majority of the credit should go to Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston

City Council proposal calls for hiring hundreds of Boston residents as flaggers at construction sites

The city currently requires Boston police officers to be used at construction sites. On Wednesday, Boston City Council once again broached a tricky subject: civilian flaggers for construction projects. Councilor Kendra Lara proposed the creation of a city office that would hire hundreds of residents to flag traffic at Boston’s many construction sites, Universal Hub reported.
BOSTON, MA
rinewstoday.com

Still no basis to leave Kennedy Plaza – David Brussat

Not much seems to have changed from last November when I first wrote about a new proposal to replace the Kennedy Plaza bus depot with a new, indoor facility at Dorrance and Clifford streets, four or five blocks south of the plaza next to the Garrahy courthouse. In late winter, public forums sought input, but bus riders seemed to remain frosty. I attended the first and asked why was Kennedy Plaza now too small? I got essentially this reply, as quoted in the Journal Feb. 26, which did not, in my opinion, answer the question:
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET PARKS AND RECREATION

Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division Announce Summer Session for Recreation/ Wellness Classes. The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced their lineup of recreational classes and programs for the upcoming summer season. Classes will encompass an eight week session that take place at the Slater Memorial Park Pavilion located at 833 Armistice Boulevard and on the lawn of the J.C Potter Casino in Slater Park, located at 831 Armistice Boulevard.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland begins trapping beavers

CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland has hired a professional trapper who has caught three beavers off Sunnyside Drive, where rising water is threatening properties. Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais said additional traps are being set up at the Monastery and elsewhere. It’s the most aggressive approach to date toward...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Newport Buzz

CDC recommends indoor masks for most of Rhode Island

Mirroring increases being seen throughout the region and country, the COVID-19 community levels in four Rhode Island counties are now designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “high” – Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and Washington County. Newport County is at “medium.”
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
newportthisweek.com

City Proposes Fee for Outdoor Dining

The Newport City Council has proposed a fee structure for the continued use of public parking spaces along Broadway as seasonal outdoor dining areas. As part of a pending ordinance submitted by the council for review by the city solicitor, restaurants along the street would pay $1,500 per space annually, regardless of how many parking spots are taken, to continue to place outdoor dining equipment and barriers in the public parking lanes from May through October 2023.
NEWPORT, RI
mybackyardnews.com

USPS SWANSEA, MASSACHUSETTS

USPS to unveil its latest service to aid small businesses. Swansea, MA — The Postal Service will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil our newest offering for small businesses, USPS Connect. An integral part of the Postal Service’s Delivering for America Plan, USPS Connect will allow small business owners the opportunity to ship same day and overnight packages to local destinations at rates that rival big business discounts.
SWANSEA, MA
WPRI 12 News

Michael Solomon drops out of Providence mayor’s race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democrat Michael Solomon is dropping out of the race for mayor of Providence. The former City Council president, who until recently worked as business and development director for the Elorza administration, told 12 News he made the decision over the weekend. “I think it’s time to shift my priorities to my […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Boston bridge suddenly closed after inspectors find deterioration

BOSTON — A Massachusetts bridge that crosses MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak train tracks was abruptly closed by MassDOT Friday afternoon. MassDOT said the River Street Bridge in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood would be closed until further notice, effective immediately. Amtrak trains on the Northeast Corridor, as well as...
BOSTON, MA

