Atascosa County Judge’s Report

I hope everybody’s having a great week. If you’ve never been to a city council meeting, or haven’t been in a while, this would be a good meeting to attend to get back in the groove. Tomorrow we swear in a new council. Our councilmember terms are three years and councilmembers term out after six years. Tomorrow during the meeting, we will swear in three members to the council and welcome two new council members. Merriam Webster dictionary defines swear in as “to induct into office by administration of an oath.” The meaning of the ceremony is for them to publicly accept the responsibility of the office they’re about to hold. This is not something that’s taken lightly. When somebody swears in and accepts the office of council member, they are acknowledging the vote of the people and the confidence of those voters to be a steward of their tax dollars. Because this is usually a larger attended meeting than normal, we will be having it at the Civic Center. Please come and observe the three members taking their oath of office. One member is a tenured councilmember, but we have two brand new members to the council. Come and support their commitment to civic duty. Earlier this year it was proposed to the council to go to one meeting a month. The workload demand does not demand having two meetings a month. The proposal was put to a vote by citizens for a charter amendment and passed. Starting in June the council will only meet one time a month. This will be much more efficient to process city business. In addition it is going to save the city over $20,000 a year. We will decide which Thursday at the May 19 meeting.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO