Atascosa County, TX

Atascosa County Judge’s Report

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

I know most of you recently voted for the amendment to increase the allowance for property tax exemption, and so did I. It passed by a considerable margin. So, that is a good thing. I want to warn my readers not to be fooled by this ploy to make...

Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County tax allocation increases 50% during payment period

With a total allocation of $761,148,697.94 in the net payment period, the state of Texas saw a 9.16% increase from a year ago. The state has a year-to-date (YTD) total of $3,318,603,725.67, 18.11% more than last year’s YTD of $2,809,721,786.58. Cities in Atascosa County also saw their sales tax trend upward except Lytle whose allocation slightly declined.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Atascosa County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Atascosa County, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton council approves Art Connect Project

There was plenty to see and do at Pleasanton’s city council meeting on May 5. The council heard a report of the Washington D.C. visit and viewed the local fire department’s new pumper which was parked outside City Hall. Mayor Clinton J. Powell called the meeting to order;...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

POTEET COUNCIL SWORN IN

Henry Domniguez and Rick Flores were sworn into Places 2 and Place 3 for the Poteet City Council at their special meeting held May 17. They discussed some of their goals for the next two years which include fixing the streets and providing clean water. The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be June 7. Nick Sanchez will be sworn into Place 1 on May 23.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

I hope everybody’s having a great week. If you’ve never been to a city council meeting, or haven’t been in a while, this would be a good meeting to attend to get back in the groove. Tomorrow we swear in a new council. Our councilmember terms are three years and councilmembers term out after six years. Tomorrow during the meeting, we will swear in three members to the council and welcome two new council members. Merriam Webster dictionary defines swear in as “to induct into office by administration of an oath.” The meaning of the ceremony is for them to publicly accept the responsibility of the office they’re about to hold. This is not something that’s taken lightly. When somebody swears in and accepts the office of council member, they are acknowledging the vote of the people and the confidence of those voters to be a steward of their tax dollars. Because this is usually a larger attended meeting than normal, we will be having it at the Civic Center. Please come and observe the three members taking their oath of office. One member is a tenured councilmember, but we have two brand new members to the council. Come and support their commitment to civic duty. Earlier this year it was proposed to the council to go to one meeting a month. The workload demand does not demand having two meetings a month. The proposal was put to a vote by citizens for a charter amendment and passed. Starting in June the council will only meet one time a month. This will be much more efficient to process city business. In addition it is going to save the city over $20,000 a year. We will decide which Thursday at the May 19 meeting.
PLEASANTON, TX
Person
Bob Hurley
Pleasanton Express

Runoff Elections

This week was early voting. Tuesday, May 24, will be the last day to vote in the runoff elections. Let me please remind all of you how important it is that we elect the most qualified person for the job—a person of integrity, honesty, work ethics and one who cares for ALL citizens in ALL of Atascosa County.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

New economic development plan in New Braunfels set to prioritize job creation, land use strategies

A new economic development strategic plan was introduced to city stakeholders and officials during a May 17 quarterly investors meeting of the Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation. The plan, known as the Confluence Economic Development Strategy, is expected to be implemented over five years beginning in January 2023, according...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County COVID-19 cases on the rise again

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County COVID-19 cases are trending upwards again, though hospitalizations are staying relatively steady. The seven-day average for newly reported cases on Wednesday was up to 241 compared to 69 on April 1. San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Chief of Epidemiology Rita Espinoza acknowledged the prevalence...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
#Tax Deductions#County Judge#Tax Rate#Property Taxes#The State Legislature#State
seguintoday.com

Help shape the future of Seguin

(Seguin) — In late 2021, the City of Seguin embarked on a large planning process to update its Comprehensive Plan and develop a new Downtown Master Plan. These two documents will guide the future development of Seguin, assist City Council in budgeting priorities, prioritizing projects and more. The City’s...
SEGUIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

U.S. Reps. Chip Roy and Louie Gohmert of Texas voted against bill to remedy baby formula crisis | Texas News | San Antonio

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy’s district includes San Antonio, one of the cities hardest hit by the national formula shortage. Twitter / Chip Roy” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”>. U.S. Reps. Chip Roy and Louie Gohmert of Texas were among nine House Republicans who voted against a bill meant...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest’s Report – Lytle

Greetings from Lytle PD, We have uploaded the weekly report to our website. You can find it at www.lytletx.org/ police. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the Current Weekly Report. We caught a little break this week with only 47 calls! Officers conducted 38 traffic stops....
LYTLE, TX

