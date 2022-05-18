POTEET COUNCIL SWORN IN

Bigfoot VFD is hosting a Community Awareness Event on Saturday, May 21 from 9am – noon at the Bigfoot Fire Station, 13988 FM 472. Come out to the fire station to find out about business services that are available in the local area as well as services provided by Frio County and local utility providers. Visit with Frio County candidates, check out the fire trucks, try out a fire hose.

BIGFOOT, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO