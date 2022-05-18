Knoxville City Council Supports Application for New Housing Development

The current legislative session is at a standstill with several topics still being discussed. Senator Amy Sinclair spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about those topics. “I would say probably the biggest sticking points are concerns with some of the education bills that are out this year, whether that be the scholarships for students or the parental bill of rights, or some other licensing issues being discussed. Those are some of the bigger issues between the house and the senate about where we want to go with those issues. Those are the primary issues policy-wise that are hanging out there and we are trying to find common ground on those issues.”

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO