Knoxville, IA

Knoxville City Council Supports Application for New Housing Development

By Scott Dailey
 4 days ago

The Knoxville City Council approved a resolution in support of new housing development in Knoxville. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the development. "This is for what people have probably...

kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council Sets Hearing on Basement Lease

The Knoxville City Council approved the setting of a public hearing to discuss a new lease for a portion of the basement at city hall. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the lease. “We approved a public hearing on the lease and that will take place...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Ambulance With Changes on the Horizon

The Pella City Council is in the process of officially acquiring Pella Community Ambulance and establishing a community emergency medical service. Pella Ambulance Chief Greg Higginbotham says a change in the patients they serve, reimbursement rates, record call rates, and more, have put the non-profit organization serving the area in a financial bind. He says operating as a government entity affords them more opportunities for certain grants and provides better benefits for staff. Assuming the Pella City Council clears all regulatory hurdles, Pella Ambulance will be a city-run service by July.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Road Construction to Start Soon on University, East 8th Streets

After demolition of the old Caldwell Park tennis courts, road reconstruction is set to begin soon on University and East 8th Street in Pella. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says both streets will be closed to through traffic for the entire summer after classes dismiss in Pella, with East 8th opening in August for access to Pella High School, and University extending into the fall. At the same time, the Pella Community School District will be constructing a new tennis complex north of University Street, which is expected to open this fall as well.
PELLA, IA
Indianola School Board to Review Contracts

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will consider the 2022-23 handbooks, issue the 2022-23 contracts for district staff, and a budget amendment, and review the meeting reports from the board curriculum, finance, and facilities meetings. The meeting begins at 5pm on Tuesday in the boardroom of the District Office Administration Building.
INDIANOLA, IA
kciiradio.com

Major Riverside Construction Project Enters Second Phase

Axiom Consultants has announced that work on the Third Street project in Riverside is beginning its second phase. The project, which started on May 9th, includes water main, curb and gutter, street and sidewalk work along all of Third Street from Highway 22 to Washington Street, including intersections. The first phase of the project as detailed by Axiom is work from Highway 22 to east of Greene Street. That work still continues. Phase two will be east of Greene Street to Washington Street. They remind residents that the plan is to work one block at a time, weather permitting and to keep all vehicles, children and pets out of the construction zone. Property access for those affected is to be through alleys. They ask that construction barriers remain in place.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kniakrls.com

Statewide and Congressional Candidates Hosting Meet and Greet Today

Local candidates are hosting an informal meet and greet today at The Local Vine in Indianola. State legislature candidates Lisa Fleishman and Joe Kerner, in addition to Congressional candidate Christina Bohannon, will be present to talk with voters. The meet and greet will be from 1-2:30pm at The Local Vine, with all invited.
INDIANOLA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines mobile home park demolished after years of struggles

A mobile home park on Des Moines' south side is being demolished to make way for a new housing development, according to the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC).Why it matters: Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, at 3140 Indianola Ave., underscores the complexity that persists with redevelopment, homeowners' rights and efforts to protect low-income families from unsafe conditions.Aging or poorly maintained mobile home parks have been a thorny issue for local officials, who must weigh public safety decisions against a shortage in affordable housing.Catch up fast: Des Moines tried to shutter the 30-home park back in 2014 after city inspectors cited its...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella School Board Holding Final Meeting of 2021-22 School Year

The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar at their meeting Monday. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 Monday in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

State Senator Amy Sinclair on Legislative Session

The current legislative session is at a standstill with several topics still being discussed. Senator Amy Sinclair spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about those topics. “I would say probably the biggest sticking points are concerns with some of the education bills that are out this year, whether that be the scholarships for students or the parental bill of rights, or some other licensing issues being discussed. Those are some of the bigger issues between the house and the senate about where we want to go with those issues. Those are the primary issues policy-wise that are hanging out there and we are trying to find common ground on those issues.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa mayor, city clerk charged with fraud

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two former city officials are facing charges in Story County after law enforcement says the pair committed fraud. According to the Sheriff's Office, former McCallsburg Mayor Chris Erickson and former City Clerk Jennifer Heithoff are charged with felonious misconduct in office, a class D felony; fraudulent practice, a class D felony; and tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor.
STORY COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Public Library Summer Kick Off Event Coming

The Indianola Public Library is inviting the public to come and enjoy their summer events, including the summer reading program, laser tag, adult crafting sessions, and story time for kids. Janice Comer with the library tells KNIA News she is excited to have the full schedule back for the library this year, after several years of having to have altered or canceled events. Comer also said this spring the library has seen large numbers of people signing up for activities, so she feels like the community is ready to go and participate in as many events as possible. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Mask Mandate Back In Effect At Fort Dodge Hospital

If you’re headed to the doctor in the next week, don’t forget a mask. As of today, the Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center will once again be requiring masks for all staff, patients and visitors. A representative for Unity Point confirmed with Alpha Media News Director Brooke Bickford that they saw a significant increase in COVID cases since last Thursday. No numbers were discussed but the representative said cases are at a substantial level. The mandate will be reevaluated Thursday of next week.
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Work on Ankeny bike trail progresses

ANKENY, Iowa — Residents of Ankeny have been watching for months as a huge structure was going up over Oralabor Road on the city’s south side.  The project is a $3 million dollar High Trestle Trail overpass.  “This project is very significant for Ankeny because it does connect three regional trails,” said Nick Lenox, Ankeny […]
ANKENY, IA
kyoutv.com

Ottumwa school district names new director of curriculum and instruction

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Ottumwa Community School District has named its new director of curriculum and instruction. The district said Maria Lantz will begin serving in the role starting on July 1, pending approval by the school board. “Lantz currently serves Des Moines Public Schools as an associate principal...
OTTUMWA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School District Holds Scholarship Night

The Indianola School District held their Dollars for Scholars and Senior Scholarship Award night Thursday, rewarding graduating seniors with help paying for their next level of education. High School Counselor Jori Coghlan tells KNIA News every senior who applied for a scholarship received one, and she thanks the community organizations, businesses, and school staff for helping put together the night. Find a full list of senior award winners below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Weather Delays Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opening

Due to weather and mechanical issues, the Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will now open on June 4th rather than late May. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News staff will begin to fill the pool on May 20th, and in-pool training will begin for staff. The...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Fire Department getsTherapy Dog

In celebration of National EMS Week, the Knoxville Fire Department held an EMS open house. During the event, the Kennel Club presented the department with Glory, a German Shepherd who will be used as a therapy dog. Battalion Chief of EMS Justin Smith spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about Glory. “Our...
KNOXVILLE, IA

