Molly and Taylor share more than a wedding date — they were also born on the exact same day. They’ll never forget their spouse’s birthday, and they’ll never forget their wedding at Bayou Long Beard in Monroe, Louisiana. Molly’s day started with a friendly game of basketball with her father, after which she gave him a first edition of the 1949 novel “Father of the Bride.”

MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO