The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors is poised to forgive $6,600 in deed compliance fines over a rock violation in the Village of St. Charles. An anonymous complaint was lodged in 2020 over rock in the landscaping beds at the home at 1804 Orange Court in the Oviedo Villas. The owners, Daniel and Donna Kelso, had applied for permission for the landscaping in 2018 at the patio villa, but the application was denied by the Architectural Review Committee. The Kelsos put down the rock anyway.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO