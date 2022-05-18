ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

We’re No. 1!

By David R. Corder, Daily Sun Specialty Editor
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Villages’ popularity has again propelled it to the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical area in the nation for the past 10 years. The population here has grown 33.4% from 2012-21, U.S. Census Bureau data shows, bringing more shopping, restaurants, health care, entertainment and other amenities to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “It’s the proverbial...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 15

Laurie Balinski
4d ago

lmao.... do they really believe this?? or just spouting nonsense as they struggle to cut corners. build substandard housing, and take away ammenities??

Reply
3
Related
southwestorlandobulletin.com

Explore Central Florida’s Natural Springs

Rainbow Springs State Park is one of the many natural springs throughout Central Florida. Those of us lucky enough to reside in Central Florida can boast more than just tropical temperatures and grand theme parks. We are surrounded by an array of natural springs that offer a number of recreational activities. These areas are especially popular during holidays and summer months. While the crystal-clear water at each spring stays around a perfect 72 degrees year-round and is surrounded by lush hammocks and vegetation, each also has its own unique traits that make all of them worth a visit. Many of the springs have a steady current that is perfect for a lazy tube downstream while others offer refreshing swimming holes and caves for diving. Wildlife is plentiful in the springs, and visitors should keep an eye out for fish, birds, turtles, manatees, alligators and more. Before venturing to one of these nearby springs, be sure to check floridastateparks.org for any rules or restrictions that may be in effect.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Big year ahead for amenities all throughout The Villages

Major revitalization projects are underway in the north, jaw-dropping new amenities are breaking ground in the south and more businesses are joining the scene from one end of The Villages to the other. “Tonight, there’s going to be a theme that intertwines through everything we’re going to talk about and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
The Villages, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
The Villages, FL
Government
The Villages, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Sumter County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
County
Sumter County, FL
City
The Villages, FL
Local
Florida Government
sebastiandaily.com

Is there affordable housing anymore in Florida?

Ever since the real estate boom in Sebastian and other parts of Florida, many people have been forced out of their rentals due to higher demand. As a result, landlords can now charge double for their rentals. As some people find themselves displaced or even on the streets due to...
SEBASTIAN, FL
villages-news.com

CSX will be removing railroad crossing in Oxford north of Buffalo Ridge Walmart

CSX will be removing a railroad crossing in Oxford north of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. The County Road 105 railroad crossing in Oxford will be closed permanently beginning Monday, May 30. On that day, CSX will begin removing the railroad crossing where County 105 crosses the tracks. Commuters who rely on County Road 105 will need to find an alternate route for their travel, according to an announcement from Sumter County.
OXFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Population#U S Census Bureau#Economic Research#Baby Boomers#Villages#The U S Census Bureau#Msa
WCJB

Ocala residents react to increasing electricity rates

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala City council members voted unanimously to increase electricity bills by 20-23% an average of $28 per household. Residents said this is another thing they have to worry about on top of rising costs everywhere else including at the grocery store and the gas pump. “I...
OCALA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All of South Florida moves into high COVID risk category after ‘processing error‘ in state’s data

All three South Florida counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels. The difference between the levels is significant. The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should wear masks indoors in public places and lists additional precautions for high-risk people. ...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

CDD 7 to ask for signage offering directional clarity in roundabouts

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors would like to see signage offering directional clarity in roundabouts. CDD 7 supervisors on Thursday agreed to send a letter to Sumter County asking for signage at the roundabouts indicating north, south, east and west. Supervisor Daryl Klinko offered the idea and...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Evie M.

Would you visit the super spooky Historic Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, Florida?

What once was Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, FL. Now the building is a bunch of administrative offices.Ebyabe on wikicommons. It really is funny how much you don't know the place you live in until you start snooping around. I've been living in Orlando for almost a year and only just realized that I live close to a haunted school and not only just a haunted school, it's allegedly insanely haunted.
FELLSMERE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

VHS graduates receive $400,000 in scholarships

Dain Braun was honored to win the Principal Leadership Award at The Villages High School's Senior Academic Awards Night. "All the stress and hard work that it took (to get) something like this — it's just so awesome to be recognized," Braun said. Christina Byers, who was mistress of...
THE VILLAGES, FL
wtvy.com

“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida

PALM BAY, FL. (WTVY) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists have been captured. Joshua William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states. A person recognized the couple after a Dothan...
DOTHAN, AL
WCJB

North-Central Florida based bank gets bought out

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A longtime bank headquartered in north-central Florida is being taken over. Drummond Community Bank, headquartered in Chiefland, is being acquired by Seacoast Banking Corporation. Executives Luther and Gray Drummond will remain with the new company. No word what will happen to employees of the 18 Drummond...
CHIEFLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy