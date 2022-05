Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel did a classic press conference double header after last night’s draw with Leicester, doing a pre-match for the Watford game right after. That always leads to some pretty general questions, especially at the end of the season. In this case Tuchel was asked how his first full season had been, and he admitted it had been “a lot of fun” – although he had to admit it was “demanding” too.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO