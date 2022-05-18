ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR struggling to find seasonal workers ahead of summer months

By Peter Maxwell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
Summer is right around the corner and that means road trips, campfires, and trips to the pool and park are in full swing!

But there's a trend happening at almost all of these facilities—staffing shortages.

The state DNR says they typically hire 1,300 short-time workers for the oncoming foot traffic during the spring, summer, and early fall months.

"This year we're behind from where we usually are in our hiring. We are just under 850-860 individuals that have been hired. Typically at this time we would be over 900 to a 1,000," Ron Olsen with Michigan DNR said.

These season employees are vital. They help up keep trailheads, state park harbors, and boating access sites.

Ron says they're doing everything they can to make sure visitors can enjoy themselves

"It's a lot of fun. There's a ton of neat people that come and go and a lot of vibrance and activity, but it also can provide a career path," he said.

And over in the metro parks, there are guests like Johann who say the park and its staff are vital.

Metro Detroit Parks are also in need of staff, especially at parks like Stoney Creek.

"We are really looking to hire lifeguards, seasonal maintenance workers, and rec attendance that work at a variety of places like our paddle shacks, our boat rentals, our slides, and our water facilities," Chief of Marketing and Communications at Metro Parks Danielle Mauter said.

For state DNR seasonal employees, the starting pay is just over $10 an hour. For lifeguard positions at Metro Parks System, starting pay is $13.85/hr and you get a $1,200 bonus at the end of the season. Workers are also given paid time off.

