Russell County, KY

Marcum wins Judge Executive primary

By Zac Oakes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a crowded field of six candidates, retired businessman Randy Marcum came out on top in the Republican Primary...

Attorney General’s election violation hotline has numerous complaints from Russell, surrounding counties

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Marshall Todd wins Pulaski County Judge-Executive race

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s primary election, a new Pulaski County Judge-Executive will be sworn in next year. Marshall Todd is the Pulaski County Judge-Executive elect, beating incumbent Steve Kelley by more than four thousand votes. Todd said he was thrilled and surprised by the voter turnout...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Primary Election Results

Nearly 22% of registered voters turned out to vote in Tuesday’s Primary Election in Laurel County. 1,598 voters took advantage of early voting, 580 voted absentee by mail, 91 voted absentee in person and 8,407 voted on election day at one of the 15 vote centers around the county. Don McFadden won for Property Valuation Administrator with 37% of the vote, Tony Brown retained his position as County Clerk with 71% of the vote, Doug Bowling remains Coroner winning 54% of the vote. In other county races, John Crawford won for Magistrate District 1, Justin Williams won for Constable Distict 1, Steven Cornn won for Constable District 2, Bobby Overbay won for Magistrate District 3, Jeff Book took the Magistrate District 4 race, Travis Gregory won for Constable District 4, Billy Oakley won for Magistrate District 5 and Robert Smith won for Constable District 6. The other Magistrate and Constable posts were unapposed. In the city races, for Mayor of London Randall Weddle got 829 votes, Judd Weaver got 583 and Jacob Kirby 134. So Weddle and Weaver move on to the general election this fall. In the City Council contest the top 12 vote getters were, in order, Kip Jervis, Kelly Green, Holly Little, Donnie Lee Philpot, Justin Young, Marty Huff, Stacy Benge, Sherrie Mays, Wes Benge, Stewart Walker, Joshua Samples and Chase Carson. Those 12 move on to the general election where it will be pared down to the 6 that will sit on the council. For more details click here.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Metcalfe County licensing event slated for June 14

EDMONTON — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will host a popup licensing event in Metcalfe County on Tuesday, June 14. The event will be held at the Metcalfe County Courthouse. The event is a part of the recent change that shifted licensing from circuit clerk offices to regional licensing facilities...
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

County by County (5/20/2022)

A month ago Laurel County was seeing about 16 to 18 per week, with about 35 to 40 right now. But she says that pales in comparison to the hundreds in the delta and omicron surges. WATCH | Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting mobile mammogram screening event. Updated: 5 hours...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat

WAVE News - Tuesday night, May 17, 2022. Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth. Sen. Morgan McGarvey announced he has won the Democratic nomination for Congressman John Yarmuth’s seat. Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

FOCUS investigates customers’ complaints against a solar company

Customers spent thousands, waiting months for solar systems to generate power, some are still waiting. Read the company's response and the full FOCUS investigation. It’s not all sunshine when it comes to solar energy. WHAS11's FOCUS investigative team started looking into one solar power company after joining a private...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Meet the three Republicans who want to replace Warren County's top official

Tuesday's primary election in Kentucky features three Republicans vying for a. chance to become Warren County’s next judge-executive. The seat is open for the first time in nearly three decades with the retirement of Republican Mike Buchanon. His hand-picked candidate is First District Magistrate Doug Gorman. He was endorsed by Buchanon early in the race, but Gorman says he’s not taking anything for granted.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

Saving Stories: Frontier Nursing Service holds special place in Kentucky and US history

WUKY's award winning history program, Saving Stories; featuring interviews from the Nunn Center for Oral History in the UK Libraries, commemorates International Nurses' Day with a story about the Frontier Nursing Service which introduced the first nurse-midwives to the United States. Founded in Leslie County by Mary Breckinridge, the nurses of the FNS would travel by horse to some of the most inaccessible regions of Eastern Kentucky. Betty Lester, a recruit from Great Britain shares her memories of her first day in the mountains.
KENTUCKY STATE
TwoSq Media

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of May 9, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County during the week of May 9, 2022. Patricia A. Long, 22, and Joshua T. Brown, 22, both of Fountain Run. Sharon K. Gill, 69, and Gregory C. Gosnell, 58, both of Austin. May 13, 2022:. Bobbie T. McElroy,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many counties across Kentucky experienced severe thunderstorms Thursday night. In Jessamine County, people in the Wilmore area tell us their homes were hit by large pieces of hail, ranging from the size of golf balls to baseballs. People have preserved the hail in their freezers...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking

LEXINGTON, KY (May 19, 2022 — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Christopher Paul Cavanaugh, 40, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison on Thursday, by U.S. District Judge Karen C. Caldwell, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
LEXINGTON, KY

