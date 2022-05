A Jamestown man was arrested by the Jamestown Police Department Thursday morning on criminal trespassing and indecent exposure charges, according to jail records. Jeffrey D. Helton, age 30, was arrested on criminal trespassing third degree and indecent exposure second degree by Officer Elliot Smith and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

JAMESTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO