Photo of the Day: May 18, 2022

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Trucks, equipment, and vehicles of all shapes and sizes will gather at Jim Warren Park where children of all ages, with parent supervision, will be welcome to touch, climb on, and explore these amazing pieces of equipment. Fire trucks, police cars, tractors, back hoes, tow trucks, and more! “No Horn Hour” will be from 5 pm-6 pm for the little ones! Music, games and fun will also be available at this free family event. Food will also be available.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO