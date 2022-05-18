ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: May 18, 2022

By Donna Vissman
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a...

Williamson Source

Lifest Music Festival, Featuring Steven Curtis Chapman, Casting Crowns & More, Returns to Johnny Cash’s Farm This Summer

Lifest, one of today’s top festival promoters in positive family entertainment, announces the key lineup and more for the bourgeoning LIFEST MUSIC CITY 2022 at Storytellers Hideaway Farms in Bon Aqua, Tennessee July 28-30, 2022. Tickets are currently on sale to the 3-day family-focused extravaganza featuring musical greats Casting...
BON AQUA, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Trucks, equipment, and vehicles of all shapes and sizes will gather at Jim Warren Park where children of all ages, with parent supervision, will be welcome to touch, climb on, and explore these amazing pieces of equipment. Fire trucks, police cars, tractors, back hoes, tow trucks, and more! “No Horn Hour” will be from 5 pm-6 pm for the little ones! Music, games and fun will also be available at this free family event. Food will also be available.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 20, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 20, 2022. 1Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q in Franklin is Converting to Quick Casual Dining Style. The transition to quick-casual service allows for faster guest experiences while maintaining the same great food and hospitality that have been cornerstones of the brand for three decades. Read more.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. Kings Bar and Restaurant Jeep Night With Live Music Saturday, May 21, 9pm Kings Bar and Restaurant 307 N. Main Street, Ashland City The Criminal Kind is a band from Nashville, TN, made up of six friends whose mission […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Williamson Source

Rescue of the Week: Isbel

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Isbel. She is a pretty social gal and at four years old loves window time as much as play time. She has experience with calm dogs but would prefer to be the “queen” of her household. She’s a solo cat. She is missing most of her teeth so she’s on a wet food diet. Isbel and all the animals at WCAC are looking forward to seeing you soon!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Brentwood High Hosts Series of Summer Camps

Whether it’s cheerleading, musical theater or robotics, Brentwood High has a whole host of summer camp options. Beginning in June, BHS will hold cheerleading, youth basketball, musical theater and robotics camps for students of varying ages. More information about each camp, including the dates, cost, ages and a registration form, is available on the Brentwood High PTO website.
BRENTWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Nashville Parent

Concert Series at Streets of Indian Lake Lineup

Grab your lawn chairs, blankets or enjoy ample seating throughout the plaza for this summer concert series live under the stars at the Streets of Indian Lake (300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville). Concerts happen every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., June 2 – August 25, 2022. Enjoy great shops, restaurants...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Crawdaddy’s celebrates opening of patio

COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber recently celebrated the opening of Crawdaddy’s patio and new addition to the balcony with a ribbon cutting ceremony. With spring in full bloom, their patio is sure to be the hot spot in town to enjoy Cajun-style food and drinks. If you haven’t been by to try them out yet, make a trip this week.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

Summer Guide 2022: Waterfront Dining

My head hums “Summertime, Summertime,” by The Jamies on repeat, with some “Hot Fun in the Summer” by Sly and the Family Stone thrown in. I love food cooked on the grill, eating a popsicle before it melts and picking my produce from my backyard. I’m also a Pisces, so to me summer means water. Often you’ll find me with a paddleboard on my roof rack. My neighbor never saw me run as fast as he did on the 95-degree day he invited me to jump in his pool.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

Cereal Bar Opening Soon in Nashville, TN…Pass Me the Milk [VIDEOS]

Show of hands...how many of you spent Saturday mornings in front of the television with a big serving bowl full of cereal in hand while the Super Friends were defeating the weekly villain or Scooby-Doo and those meddling kids were making life difficult for a monster that was really just the insurance agent in disguise?
Nashville Scene

Summer Guide 2022: What to Do and Where to Do It

Hosted by Game Terminal, this event will feature plenty to keep beer drinkers and gamers satisfied. The barcade offers 94 pinball machines and 136 free arcade games, and more than 20 breweries will show up for the event. Sessions at noon and 4 p.m. at the Game Terminal. May 21:...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Drew Perry Selected as New Scales Elementary Principal

Mill Creek Elementary Assistant Principal Drew Perry has been selected as the new principal of Scales Elementary School. Superintendent Jason Golden introduced him to the faculty and staff on Thursday, May 19. “Drew’s commitment to the school community he serves is second to none,” said Golden. “Not only will he...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pastor asks for donations regarding summer camp that feeds kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A last-minute setback has a Nashville church scrambling to keep its free summer camp going for hundreds of kids. Bishop Marcus Campbell has run the United For Our Youth Summer Enrichment Camp with his wife for 17 years. They’ve never charged a dime, feeding camp-goers two meals a day, teaching them lessons, and taking them on field trips. In addition, they often send food home with their campers.
NASHVILLE, TN
