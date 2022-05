In the last 20 years, the number of deaths by suicide has grown 33%. Between January and April of 2022, there have been 26 suicide threats, 14 suicide attempts, 12 overdoses and three successful suicides in the City of Franklin. While 911 operators are not equipped to deal with mental health crises, police have become the agency of last resort. Psychological emergencies have become the number one reason police are being called.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO