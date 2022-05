My family moved to New Haven when I was 4 and I lived in the Elm City, as it was called before the blight did in the elms, and the nearby suburb of Hamden until I left home for New York after I graduated from Yale Law School. Recently, a friend whom I knew had developed a major interest in Thornton Wilder and his play “Our Town” asked me to accompany him to New Haven and to show him the home of the playwright that I had told him was in Hamden. When I looked up the address of the Wilder home on Deepwood Drive in Hamden, I learned that — as the local library website proclaimed — the house is now regarded as “one of the major literary sites in Connecticut.” I was interested to see it.

