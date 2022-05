The 2023 Chevy Equinox will see the return of the Midnight Edition package to the compact crossover. The Midnight Edition package is a black-themed exterior appearance package that was offered on the 2021 Chevy Equinox, but dropped for the 2022 model year. GM Authority has learned this appearance package will return to the Equinox for 2023, although it’s not clear exactly what the package will entail this time around. We do know the package will be available on the LS trim level, suggesting it will be a way for customers to make this lower level trim appear a bit more upscale.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO