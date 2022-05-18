ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to 'Syrup City', where the Plath family of 11 grew up

By Celine Byford
realitytitbit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Plathville, AKA ‘Syrup City’, where the family-of-11 grew up within a tight-knit community. However, family drama has led to some of the nine Plath children moving away from parents Kim and Barry. During season 1, the entire family was living on their large farm. That...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 1

People

Julie and Todd Chrisley Wish Son Grayson Happy 16th Birthday as They Face First Day of Court

Julie and Todd Chrisley are celebrating their youngest son's milestone birthday as the first day of their federal trial begins. The Chrisley Knows Best stars — who are facing charges of tax evasion and bank fraud, among others — each penned a sweet note to son Grayson, who turned 16 Monday, with Todd writing, "@graysonchrisley this day 16 years ago was one of the greatest days of our lives, I thank God each day all day long for blessing us with you and I love you more than words could ever express, with all my heart Thank you for just being you."
RELATIONSHIPS
State
Georgia State
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
#Jamaica#Syrup
Andrei Tapalaga

Hidden "Face of Christ" Carving Discovered in Ireland

A stone from the 13th century that the locals believe represents the face of Jesus ChristBallymore Heritage Group - Seamus McDermott/Facebook. An incredible discovery was made yesterday at St Owens, Church of Ireland, in Ballymore. The church was built in 1827 and was recently refurbished with help from the local community. Local historian Seamus McDermott was wondering around the sight when he stumbled upon a simple 13th-century building block, but on the back of it was carved what seemed to be the face of Christ.
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson Speaks on the ‘Complete Honor and Privilege’ of Motherhood in Powerful Post

On Sunday (May 8th), “Duck Dynasty” star Missy Robertson took to her Instagram to reveal her thoughts about motherhood. In the social media post, “Duck Dynasty’s” Missy Robertson shared, “It is a complete honor and privilege as a woman to have a human life grow inside my body. To bring three lives into the world is beyond blessed.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Guiding Light and One Life to Live Star Jerry verDorn Dead at 72

Jerry verDorn, known for his long-time starring role as Ross on the popular daytime TV series Guiding Light, has died at age 72, his family confirmed. The actor, who starred as the patriarch of the show's central Marler family, died peacefully in his home on Sunday months after being diagnosed with cancer, according to an in memoriam page shared by his family.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Woman decides to mess with greedy relatives after millionaire dad appoints her his will executor

Reddit user ThatsDrAardvarkToYou recently entertained fellow Reddit users with an entertaining story of how she decided to teach her greedy family members a lesson after it was revealed that her late millionaire father left her in charge of executing his will. "So in December, my extremely wealthy father passed away, leaving a trophy wife widow with a daughter from her previous marriage, me and my older brother, as well as lots of my aunts, cousins, etc behind," the 27-year-old began her post. "Now my father was not a good person by any stretch of the imagination—he was a vain, selfish braggart who liked to flex his money on others. Nasty, I know. He wasn't a good father either. After he passed, there was some kerfuffle until his will was found and properly verified. Soooo much shit was flung in this period already, it was insane."
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

