This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

Name: Grayson Hooko

School: Surf City Middle School

Grade: Seventh

Best subject: My best grade is in English Language Arts, but my favorite subject to learn is math.

Least favorite subject: Science

Favorite quote or saying: “Ohana means family and family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.”

What drives you crazy? Getting pulled into unnecessary drama drives me crazy.

What makes you happy? When I have good grades, my community at school, and my home.

Favorite book: I don't have a favorite book, but my favorite author is Alan Gratz

Favorite movie: ‘ The Boy in the Striped Pajamas’

Favorite color: Blue

Favorite food: Steak

What do you do for fun? I draw, and skateboard.

Whom do you admire most, and why? I admire my friends, teachers, and family because without them I would never be where I am today.

Educational goals: My educational goals include having good grades, go to a good college, and do well in high school.

Career goals: I would like to be a police officer to help our community. When I'm in high school I want to have a part-time job to earn income and learn how to handle money.

For Melissa Johnson, teacher, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Grayson is a model student in seventh grade at Surf City Middle School. Grayson always has a positive attitude and is extremely helpful in the classroom. Grayson cares about all students and shows concern whenever anyone is ever sad or upset. Grayson finds ways to cheer people up and make them smile. Grayson shows their appreciation to staff members by writing thank you letters to them for their hard work in the school. Grayson makes this world a better place, and I am so proud of their accomplishments in and out of the classroom.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Grayson Hooko is Pender County Schools’ Student of the Week