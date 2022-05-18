Kansas City area health code violations: Asian Buffet, El Poblano, McLain’s, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ El Poblano Taqueria & Mini Market II , (also under Taqueria El Poblano), 1003 Osage Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had 10 priority violations during a May 12 inspection for an expired license.

▪ China Buffet , 7914 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during a May 16 inspection following a complaint.

▪ McLain’s Market , 5833 Nieman Road, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a May 13 follow-up inspection.

▪ Crimson & Brews , 925 Iowa St., Suite Q, Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a May 12 routine inspection.

▪ Dos Reales Authentic Mexican Restaurant , 8841 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 16 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Panchos Mexican Food , 8695 Bluejacket, Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 16 inspection for an expired license.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Asian Buffet , 511 N.W. Barry Road, had 13 critical violations during a May 11 routine inspection.

▪ Zocalo Mexican Cuisine & Tequileria , Country Club Plaza, 620 W. 48th St., had seven priority violations during a May 11 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.

The health department also handed out its 2022 Food Safety Excellence Awards based on the cleanest inspections in 2021.