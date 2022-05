Livingston County Historian Amie Alden is retiring after more than 25 years of public service, effective May 31, 2022. Alden first began working with the County in 1997 as Deputy Historian. She became the first full-time historian in 2004, managing the County’s public research room, historical archives, community outreach and advocacy, and overseeing the activities of the County’s 17 town historians. Alden said she’ll miss developing new ways to share local history with people of all ages and walks of life the most, especially student interns, upon her retirement.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO