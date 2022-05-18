Trinity Chapman is New Hanover County Schools’ Student of the Week

This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

Name: Trinity Chapman

School: Myrtle Grove Middle

Grade: Eighth

Best subject: Science

Least favorite subject: English Language Arts

Favorite quote or saying: “The Lord is my shepherd.” He gives me everything I need.

What drives you crazy? When people don't use the right concept of direction while traveling.

What makes you happy? Playing soccer brightens my spirit.

Favorite book: ‘Small as an Elephant’ by Jennifer Richard Jacobson

Favorite movie: I don't really have a favorite movie, but I do enjoy going to see all the Marvel movies with my family.

Favorite colors: Green, and navy blue

Favorite food: There are so many amazing foods, but I do love my Great Grandma's rhubarb pie.

What do you do for fun? I enjoy doing something outside or active. During the summer I love going to the lake at Smith Creek Park.

Whom do you admire and why? I admire my parents the most because of how strong they form relationships with each other and anybody else. They are strong in their faith and are always making sure my brother and I are doing our best in anything we commit to.

What are your educational goals? It would be such a high achievement if I could get my doctorate, but I haven’t quite decided where I want to go to college.

What are your career goals? I would love to retire from the Air Force, and then get a job as a medical scientist.

For Cyndy Bliss, principal, and Nicole Silvers, media specialist, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Trinity is the consummate Gator – she works inside and outside of school for the betterment of her community and her peers. She is always seeking ways to make life for others better – by holding canned food drives, working with other students among many others. Trinity can be counted on by adults to make this happen. She is leading the yearbook team this year and was able to organize the entire eighth grade for a picture. She excels academically and is on several Myrtle Grove Middle School athletic teams. Trinity is a GATOR!!

