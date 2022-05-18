ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it time for a teeth cleaning? Where to find free and low-cost dental care in Kansas City

By Kynala Phillips
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Dental health is a window into the rest of your body’s health. Staying updated on your oral care is essential to your overall health. In some cases it can help providers understand what ailments you may have and in other cases it can prevent an illness from impacting other parts of the body.

In children, poor oral care can even lead to inadequate nutrition, pain, depression and missed school, according to the 2020 Oral Health in Missouri report.

Yet, 74 million Americans don’t have dental care insurance. Nearly one million Kansas residents don’t have dental insurance. In Missouri, it’s unclear how many people don’t have dental care covered, but around 760,000 Missouri residents don’t have health care at all.

In both Kansas and Missouri, cost of services, available insurance, access to providers and use of preventative services are major barriers to proper care.

Luckily, the Kansas City metro has a number of clinics and programs that provide free dental care to residents in need. Here’s where you can get your pearly whites taken care of in the Kansas City area.

Free dental care

JayDoc Free Clinic

Dental care services are available at the JayDoc Free Clinic at 300 Southwest Boulevard. To schedule an appointment call 913-387-1202 or email jaydocfreeclinic@kumc.edu .

HOPE For Healthy Smiles

HOPE accepts medicaid and uninsured patients with immediate dental care needs. The clinic is located at 1215 NW 7 Highway. Call 816-427-1164 to learn more.

Aspen Dental

On June 11, Aspen Dental will be offering free dental services to veterans at two Kansas City between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 1-844-277-3646 to set up an appointment or to find more locations outside the Kansas City metro.

6262 NW Barry Road

7524 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS

Discounted dental care

KC Care Health Center

KC Care Health Center is located at 2340 E Meyer Boulevard. The clinic can do teeth cleanings, sealants for kids, fillings, X-rays and more. Call 816-753-5144 to learn more.

UMKC School of Dentistry Dental Clinic

The UMKC Dental Clinic offers heavily discounted dental services to children and adults. The clinic also sees emergency patients on a walk-in basis. There is a $52 assessment fee if you do come in with an emergency. Otherwise, the cost of services are around one third to one half the price of traditional dental care. Medicaid and private insurance are accepted as well. Visit 650 E. 25th Street or call (816) 235-2100 to learn more.

Comfort Dental

Comfort Dental at 3215 Main Street also accepts Medicaid, private insurance and offers an alternative payment method that allows for annual or low monthly payments to help cover the cost of services. To learn more call 855-526-6524.

Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center

This health center offers dental services ranging from root canal therapy to routine cleanings. The center accepts medicaid and has a sliding scale for customers who need it. They also have transportation for folks who need help getting to their appointments. Visit 2121 Summit Drive or call 816-471-0900.

