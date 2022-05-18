Local YMCA athletic challenge returns to the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA Community Cup is back after a two-year hiatus from COVID-19.

This is something that has been a local tradition for three decades. The event was last held in 2019.

This cup is a kind of athletic challenge for area businesses and organizations. Employees and their partners can take part in up to 14 events.

The whole idea involves promoting fitness, teamwork and community spirit.

The first event is in early June, but most are in August. You’ll see things like a golf scramble, bocce tournament and tug of war.

This year, organizers say people and businesses can showcase our post-pandemic resiliency and really get back to building relationships.

We love the fact that this is bringing the community together. That’s why Chelsea is co-chairing the event, with Alex George. They will be at different events for the cup throughout these next few months.

It all starts this morning with a kick-off breakfast. Now it is too late to be part of this breakfast, but you can still sign up to participate in the cup!

You can sign up on the YMCA’s website.

