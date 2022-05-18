ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Local YMCA athletic challenge returns to the Valley

By Chelsea Spears
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8nXM_0fhz9oFA00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA Community Cup is back after a two-year hiatus from COVID-19.

This is something that has been a local tradition for three decades. The event was last held in 2019.

Woman suffers broken neck during attack at local Walmart

This cup is a kind of athletic challenge for area businesses and organizations. Employees and their partners can take part in up to 14 events.

The whole idea involves promoting fitness, teamwork and community spirit.

The first event is in early June, but most are in August. You’ll see things like a golf scramble, bocce tournament and tug of war.

This year, organizers say people and businesses can showcase our post-pandemic resiliency and really get back to building relationships.

Former local teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

We love the fact that this is bringing the community together. That’s why Chelsea is co-chairing the event, with Alex George. They will be at different events for the cup throughout these next few months.

It all starts this morning with a kick-off breakfast. Now it is too late to be part of this breakfast, but you can still sign up to participate in the cup!

You can sign up on the YMCA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Fair Food Frenzy returns in Trumbull County

Fair Food Frenzy is back by popular demand. The event is already underway at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds, but earlier Friday vendors were getting their food trucks ready for the big event.
WKBN

New hall of fame to honor farming industry in Mahoning County

Before Mahoning County was known for steel -- before its people built cars -- it was first a farming community. To honor those involved with farming, a group of people have formed what will be called the Mahoning County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Fitness#Bocce#The Ymca Community Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WKBN

WKBN

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy