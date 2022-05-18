What’s your favorite burger in southwest IL? Vote in Round 1 of our poll!

Forty-four.

That’s how many burger places we have for our new poll.

It’s a lot, I admit. How is one supposed to choose just one with so many great choices?

Well, you won’t really have to. Because we ended up with so many, we’re breaking it down for you.

You can make your selections from four smaller polls of 11. The list has been broken down – alphabetically – into smaller groups.

Each “mini poll” will run for several days, and the top two or three from each group will meet for a final round.

So, take a look at the first group below and pick the one whose burgers you like best.

You can totally vote more than once. Once you submit a selection, refresh the page and do it all over again. And again. And again ….

Every place on the list was suggested by you, the readers.

But before you get to see the choices for this round, you’ll have to answer the validation question by typing “YES” — we want to know you’re a real person ... who likes real burgers.

There’s nothing scientific about this poll. It’s all good fun.You can send feedback to newsroom@bnd.com .

Now, off I go to make some lunch plans. For some reason, I suddenly have a serious burger craving.