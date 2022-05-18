Helping hands: CIU 10 Development Center for Adults helps adult learners reach goals

The CIU 10 Development Center for Adults offers free adult education classes for learners 17 years of age or older who are no longer enrolled in high school. Our mission is to help adult learners attain the basic academic and English language skills needed to enter post-secondary schools and/or employment.

We collaborate with local agencies to assist adult learners to meet their personal, educational and career goals. Our experienced teachers provide individualized instruction in mathematics, English language arts, social studies and the sciences to prepare students for the Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (commonly known as the GED). We also help prep for other exams such as the TABE, PAX, SAT or TOEFL which may be required for entrance into additional certificate or degree programs. Students receive free study materials and have the opportunity to meet with instructors remotely as well as in person.

How can further education benefit you, your family and your community? Here are a few facts to consider.

People with a bachelor’s degree earn roughly 67% more than workers with just a high school diploma.

For 25- to 34-year-olds who worked full time, year-round in 2019, higher educational attainment was associated with higher median earnings. This pattern was consistent from 2010 through 2019, according to “The Condition of Education 2021.”

Unemployment rate by educational attainment: As educational attainment levels increase, unemployment rates decrease (Economic Outlook Report January 2022).

Less than a high school diploma: 6.3%

High school graduates, no college: 4.6%

Some college or associate degree: 3.6%

Bachelor’s degree and higher: 2.3%

Adults with higher educational attainment live healthier and longer lives compared to their less educated peers. The disparities are large and widening .

Economic theory implies a negative correlation between educational attainment and most types of crime. Empirically, an increase in educational attainment significantly reduces subsequent violent and property crime yielding sizable social benefits, according to “The Economics of Education.”

These statistics indicate that greater educational attainment provides individual and community benefits of lower rates of unemployment, higher earnings, better health and reduced crime.

The CIU 10 Development Center for Adults is located at 60 Decibel Road, Suite 107 State College. We are open Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 12:30-3 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m., as well as on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9-11:30 a.m. Please call 814-954-4679, extension 3918 for more information.

We are here to help!

Eve Shellenberger is the student support coordinator at the CIU 10 Development Center for Adults.