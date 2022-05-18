Listen live to La Ventanita: Meet the man who finds Miami’s best burger spots

Sef Gonzalez is the original Miami food blogger.

Reviewing burgers and comfort food restaurants as the Burger Beast, he became Miami’s advocate for the every-man diner. His Burger Beast Approved stickers adorn many of Miami-Dade County’s beloved institutions — but no fancy places, by design.

On the live May 19 episode of La Ventanita, the weekly Miami Herald food podcast, we interview Gonzalez about how a kid from Westchester became suburban Miami’s biggest advocate of hidden mom-and-pop restaurants. We’ll ask him about becoming a restaurant owner of Crackers Southern Dining in Miami Springs . And we’ll ask about the grandfather he’s named after who was a lucha libre star.

