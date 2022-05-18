ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen live to La Ventanita: Meet the man who finds Miami’s best burger spots

By Carlos Frías
Sef Gonzalez is the original Miami food blogger.

Reviewing burgers and comfort food restaurants as the Burger Beast, he became Miami’s advocate for the every-man diner. His Burger Beast Approved stickers adorn many of Miami-Dade County’s beloved institutions — but no fancy places, by design.

On the live May 19 episode of La Ventanita, the weekly Miami Herald food podcast, we interview Gonzalez about how a kid from Westchester became suburban Miami’s biggest advocate of hidden mom-and-pop restaurants. We’ll ask him about becoming a restaurant owner of Crackers Southern Dining in Miami Springs . And we’ll ask about the grandfather he’s named after who was a lucha libre star.

Tune in Thursdays at 11 a.m. to watch La Ventanita live on YouTube and the Miami Herald website. Find every episode of La Ventanita podcast at the show page and on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Megaphone, Stitcher and MiamiHerald.com .

Episode 12: ‘The lives lived and lost.’ Honoring the victims of Surfside condo collapse

Episode 12: The Lives Lived and Lost On the morning of the Champlain Towers South collapse, at an emergency editorial meeting, before they even knew the scale of the loss, the editors at the Miami Herald made a commitment: to not just record the deaths, but to paint in words a full and lasting portrait of the lives lived by everyone who died in this unthinkable tragedy.
