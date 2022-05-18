ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida students pose with the N-word. That’s no middle-school joke. It’s racism | Editorial

By the Miami Herald Editorial Board
 4 days ago

The six middle-schoolers lined up in what appeared to be their school courtyard. Each held large letters that looked like they were part of an art project or a cheerleading routine — starting with an N and ending with E-R.

Some letters were covered in watermelon or zebra motif.

A couple of the boys smiled, as if they thought it funny to pose for a photo spelling out the most hurtful racial slur in America. All of the six students in the photo taken at Middle Oaks Middle School, in Palm City, Florida, were white.

It’s unclear when the photo was taken; it was brought to school officials’ attention Monday after it began circulating on social media. Tuesday afternoon, the Martin County School District confirmed the picture is authentic and expects a full investigation and interviews with potential participants to be completed in about 48 hours, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

To some, uttering a slur that was used to oppress African Americans might feel like a taunt, a sign of defiance in the face of political correctness. But racism has real-life consequences that can be deadly.

Just days ago, authorities say a self-avowed white supremacist opened fire at a supermarket in a Black community in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people. The 18-year-old alleged shooter targeted Black people and was fueled by a racist conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by people of color, according to police.

That a group of middle-schoolers thought it acceptable to pose for such photos signals something disturbingly embedded in our culture that we have yet to eradicate. That some Americans continue to use the slur only in the company of family or friends doesn’t make it any better.

It might be easy to chalk up this incident as teenage ignorance — “They hear the word in rap songs all the time,” we can imagine the social-media comments or Fox News hosts saying. But this is more than kids not knowing any better. Interpreting this in any way other than plain old racism is dangerous. White supremacy must be called out for what it is.

The Martin County School District said in the statement that it will “mete out appropriate disciplinary consequences to any students who participated in this behavior, pursuant to the District’s Code of Student Conduct.” How will officials assure Black students and their parents they are protected from having a racial slur used against them? Although Martin County, just north of Palm Beach County, is predominantly white, the area also is home to historic Black communities.

Unfortunately, some school districts will think twice before turning such incidents into a “teachable moment.” Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed for and signed a law this year, titled “Stop WOKE Act,” that bans classroom lessons that compel a student to believe he or she “bears personal responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish or other forms of psychological distress” for racist acts committed in the past by other white people.

That makes already difficult classroom conversations about race even more of a minefield for schools fearful of being sued under the law. If we’re going to ignore racism, then we must be ready for its ugly head to rear.

Is that the governor’ goal?

areasonedopinion
3d ago

I hear the n word all day long in high school hallways....it ain't coming from white kids let me tell you!!!!!

Butchkowski
2d ago

Just another word used to try and marginalize intelligent people using it to describe the less intelligent methinks. Ever listen to rap music? These folks don’t even respect themselves!

Minion Horde
3d ago

Now who exactly is determining the degree of hurt to people caused by racial slurs and how are these slurs ranked?

Waterloo Journal

Mother is calling for a middle school teacher to be fired immediately after the educator told the student “N-word, you don’t have the privilege to discriminate against white people because Black people are inferior to white people”

The mother is calling for the teacher to be fired immediately after the educator reportedly told the juvenile boy “N word, you don’t have the privilege to discriminate against white people because Black people are inferior to white people.” The student’s mother also said that her son and the middle school teacher had a discussion about why he didn’t want to be called the N-word. The teacher reportedly asked the boy ‘why does it even bother him if he’s called the N-word because Black people can refer to themselves as the n word, so it shouldn’t bother him. Seven students in the classroom have submitted written statements confirming that the teacher used racist slurs.
Black Enterprise

‘Proud Cracker’ White Parent Hurls Racial Slurs At Group of Middle School Students

A group of middle school students in Miami was subjected to a racist verbal attack from the white parent of another student. The video seemingly captured the moments an enraged white man hurled racial slurs and foul language at young children outside South Miami Middle School in the 6700 block of Southwest 60th Street, WSVN reports. When confronted by other parents, the man fled the scene.
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
Waterloo Journal

Family of Black teen wants justice after their son, who became intoxicated and fell asleep at a party, woke up with the N-word, white supremacist symbols and other racial slurs written all over his head

Black family says they want justice after their 18-year-old son was racially targeted at a party. They claim the 16-year-old at the time became intoxicated and fell asleep. According to the parents, while the boy was unconscious, the N-word, white supremacist symbols and racial slurs were written on his head with a sharpie and he was draped in a confederate flag. Photos were taken of those acts and posted to social media. The family is searching for answers and justice after they believe their son racially targeted.
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
