ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

This rooftop movie theater is opening its first Florida venue in Miami Beach

By Connie Ogle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

The first rooftop movie theater in the Miami area is just about ready to offer you a seat under the stars.

The open-air Rooftop Cinema Club is opening its first Florida venue on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach in June, just across busy Alton Road from the Regal South Beach multiplex.

Rooftop Cinema Club, though, is a completely different experience. You sit outside, snacking on pizza or popcorn, with your hand around a cold craft beer or frosty cocktail. There’s no roof over your head, but you’ll enjoy a great view of the city by night. You watch movies on an LED screen while wearing wireless headphones.

There are likely no brand-new blockbusters, either. Instead, Rooftop specializes in older, familiar favorites and classics, kicking off its schedule with the Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles romantic comedy “10 Things I Hate About You.” In its first month, it will screen “Pulp Fiction,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Love and Basketball,” “Friday,” “Superbad,” “Selena” and a “Grease” singalong. There’s even a Marvel movie in the mix, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Founder Gerry Cottle, who opened the first Rooftop in London’s Shoreditch neighborhood in 2011, says he grew up always wanting to watch his favorite films on a big screen, films like “Back to the Future” and “Top Gun.”

The Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach will feature the brand’s famous flower wall.

“I was around 7 when they came out,” he says. “Now I want to do it with a beer in my hand.”

Cottle, who went on to open Rooftop venues in New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego and Houston, sees Rooftop Cinema Club as changing the way people experience cinema.

“We offer great views, cocktails and socializing. When you go to watch the film, it’s more than just the movie. Get there early and play games, socialize, get a cocktail, then celebrate the films you love, like ‘The Goonies.’ We’re trying to make it more of an event, more of a date night. Turn up early and you have a whole night out.”

The Miami Beach venue, the largest in the brand, will serve finger food and pizza, and cocktails may be themed to match the movie of the night. For example, Cottle says, if the theater shows “The Big Lebowski,” the featured drink could be a white Russian (The Dude’s favorite adult beverage, for those who are not fanatics). For “Jaws,” maybe a Bloody Mary.

Take selfies or play games before the show begins at Rooftop Cinema Club. You can also order finger food, popcorn, pizza and cocktails. Rooftop Cinema Club

Opening in the South Florida summer has its drawbacks, namely the heat and potential rain. But the cinema will only show movies after 6 p.m., and Cottle says they will consider adding misters to the rooftop if it feels too hot.

As for rain, he points out that the first cinema was in London, which is famous for its dreary weather. The cinema has a cancellation policy and will warn customers by text or email or website if an evening’s show is to be canceled. If you have a ticket you can transfer it to another, hopefully drier night.

The main goal is, of course, to provide a few hours away from the grind, Cottle says.

“Film has always been about escape, especially in the post COVID world,” he says. “You switch off and forget anything else. Now I think our job is more important than ever. We offer complete escapism.”

Rooftop Cinema Club seating options. Rooftop Cinema Club

Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach

Where: 1212 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Opens: June 2

Cost: $19.75 for a lounge seat; $23.75 for lounge seat with popcorn; $27.75 for Adirondack chair and popcorn; $29.75 for love seat and popcorn

Tickets and full schedule: rooftopcinemaclub.com

Comments / 4

Related
wlrn.org

'Hotel Scarface': drugs, disco, and debauchery

One of Miami’s most iconic hotels today was once party central for the cocaine cowboys. in the 1980s The Mutiny Hotel became the central base for the cocaine industry. That hotel is the main character in Roben Farzad’s book, ‘Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami,’ which is also this month’s Sundial Book Club pick.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

The 5 Top ResortPass Options for Living Your Best Miami Hotel Life

Whether you’re looking to celebrate with your partner, day-drink with your crew or have a little fun with the family, buying a hotel day pass is a great way to relax (or let loose and party) — all while being able to retreat to the comfort of your own bed at the end of the day. Hotel daycations are made possible with services like ResortPass, which lets you live your best (hotel) life for a day. With a day pass, you can enjoy the hotel amenities like poolside bottle service, beach chairs and outdoor yoga classes — all for a fraction of the cost of a hotel stay.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Government
Miami Beach, FL
Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

Parking garages at Miami International Airport full for Saturday travelers

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport’s garages are filled to capacity on Saturday, due to weather delays Friday and high weekend travel. According to Miami-Dade Aviation Department, travelers should plan to be dropped off by family or friends, a ride share service, taxi or public transportation.
MIAMI, FL
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
Person
Julia Stiles
ceoworld.biz

David Martin: Terra Group Breaking Ground on Sustainable Development in South Florida

Terra Group Breaking Ground on Sustainable Development in South Florida. David Martin of Terra Group in Miami, Florida, continues breaking ground on sustainable development in South Florida. The real estate development company that he founded with his father, Pedro Martin, is committed to building and developing sustainable buildings that support the environment, the community, and the individual inhabitants.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Boat, pool, picnic? Mr. Mandolin’s “The Feast” is your go-to

As the sweltering heat reaches Miami, the sun’s out, and so is everyone. From boats to beaches, pool or park picnics, and outdoor entertaining, the last thing we want to be doing is cooking in the kitchen, but rather, enjoying the outdoors. However, you must wonder, do you need to head to Publix and queue for hours on end to secure the last of the fried chicken boxes and mass-produced sides? Not really. How you may ask? Mr. Mandolin’s “The Feast” allows you to bring a slice of the Aegean coast to your home or get-together.
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Gerardo Seferlis, owner of Gerardo's Marketplace in Miami Lakes, dies

Well-known businessman Gerardo Seferlis, owner of Gerardo’s Marketplace in Miami Lakes, died Thursday after a long illness. Seferlis embodied the immigrant success story after arriving in the U.S. in 1984 from Panama to attend college and study computers, according to a 1998 profile in The Miami Herald. To Miami...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Love And Basketball#Rooftop Cinema Club#Marvel
WSVN-TV

Dive right into an immersive meal experience in South Beach

Living in SoFlo, we are used to grabbing a bite on, or near, the water, but how about under the water? No towels needed because this time you won’t get soaked. That’s because a new pop-up is serving up a virtual look at what’s under the sea, healthy food and all.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
matadornetwork.com

The 10 Best Miami Tourist Attractions That Are Actually Worth Visiting

Few cities in America combine the allure of a luxurious vacation with unapologetic tourist traps quite like Miami. For every postcard-perfect beach and provocative art installation, there’s a promoter hocking “VIP” club packages and a restaurant charging $50 for a bowl of spaghetti. So knowing which Miami tourist attraction is worth your time and money, and what’s a classic Miami scam, is crucial.
MIAMI, FL
vnexplorer.net

Miami bars Haiti’s ex-president ‘Sweet Micky’ from performing at music festival

© Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS Haitian President Michel Martelly speaks to supporters while attending the inauguration of neighborhood of Morne Lazarre, in the commune of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, on April 17, 2015, where 25 houses were rebuilt for families affected by the earthquake that hit Haiti in January 2010.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
palmbeachillustrated.com

FlyBird Lands in Delray Beach

Michael Salmon’s chickens may be earthbound, but the chef is reaching for greater heights. After working in Manhattan, the classically trained Salmon decided to recapture his childhood love of grilling that he learned from his father and grandfather and share it with diners at FlyBird in Delray Beach. “Chicken...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Points and Travel

THE 10 BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Key West

Most people head to Key West for its beaches, sunsets, and nightlife. However, it is also a great place for you to grab some good food too! In fact, one of the best things that you can do here is to try their cuisine. Think Key Lime pie, conch fritters, Cuban food, and fresh seafood.
KEY WEST, FL
calleochonews.com

The profound Superblue Miami is an escape from reality

Superblue Miami is offering you a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that’s worth a visit!. Superblue Miami is an incredibly unique immersive art and cultural experience comprising multiple installations and exhibits for attendees. There is a wide variety of activities to participate in and experiences to check out. From cafes to...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
4K+
Followers
943
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy