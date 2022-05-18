Two men check into hospital overnight following separate Jacksonville shootings

Armed robbery FILE PHOTO: Police said a man on a bicycle attempted to rob another man standing on a Philadelphia sidewalk. But the potential victim had a gun of his own and shot the alleged armed robber. (JJ Gouin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only hours apart from each other, officers opened two investigations Tuesday night following separate shootings in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was first called out to Springfield in a neighborhood about three blocks from Main Street. While police were searching the scene, a report came in around 9:30 p.m. of a man arriving to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Based on a preliminary report, JSO said the victim and several other people were driving on East 8th Street when a suspect opened fire, hitting one person.

No suspect information was released, but police are interviewing witnesses and trying to obtain security footage.

Then just before midnight, an off-duty officer at a local hospital was notified of a victim with a bullet wound in his ankle. Upon further investigation, JSO discovered that the victim got into a fight near Emerson Street over a basketball game. During the altercation, the suspect opened fire, then ran off.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s wearing all black. He also has a neck tattoo, twists in his hair and a chipped tooth.

This seems to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. The Crime Stoppers hotline is also open and listed as 1-866-845-TIPS.

