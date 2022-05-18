ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Silver Alert Canceled in Appleton, Man Found Safe

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a Silver Alert issued for a very short time yesterday in Appleton. An 80-year-old man with...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Good Samaritan Tells Her Story

“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Police Respond to a Man With a Gun on a Church Roof

The Appleton Police Department was involved in a rather tense situation yesterday morning. According to police reports, they were called to St. Bernadette’s Parish at around 10:15 a.m. after callers reported a man pointing a gun at someone and then at himself. The unnamed 33-year-old man then climbed onto...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Murder Suspect Deemed Competent

The Green Bay woman accused of committing a high-profile murder has been deemed competent to stand trial. Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh ruled that Taylor Schabusiness was able to understand court proceedings and was able to assist in her own defense. This ruling came after a state-appointed psychologist and another...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Explosion & Fire At Waukesha County Business Injures Six

An explosion and five-alarm fire at a Waukesha County construction firm has injured six people and was fought by more than 100 firefighters from 30 departments. Two of the six injured had to be hospitalized. Three of the six were firefighters and the rest were employees of Somerset Marine Construction...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Arizona Authorities Arrest Individual Responsible for Sheboygan School Threat

An Arizona teen has been arrested for making a threat toward the Sheboygan Area School District. The threat was received on May 12th, and District officials quickly informed the Sheboygan Police Department. An investigation determined that the threat was coming from outside of the state, so classes continued as normal.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– Locally-based and out-of-town musicians donated their immense talent for a cause five thousand miles away. Click here to hear from the organizer of a concert aimed at helping Ukrainians. – A business that originated in Plymouth now has a Manitowoc location. Click here to learn more about Precision Floors...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicholas S. Beaupre, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping as repeater, retail theft-intentional take-as repeater and Intentionally Abuse Hazardous Substance as repeater on 11/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld and the defendant is placed on probation to DOC two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Spend sixty (60) days in the county jail, under the Huber Law, on count 2 only, stayed and to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and upon order of the court; 2) Pay court costs; 3) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 4) provide DNA sample; 5) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) maintain absolute sobriety; 7) AODA assessment and follow through; 8) Have no assaultive contact with Meijer Stores; 9) Pay restitution of $17.98 to Meijer; 10) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling work search or combination; 11) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert Canceled
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Chief responds to Recent Wave Of Mass Shootings in The United States

“My heart goes out to those victims and the families to the victims because there’s no excuse for mass shootings.”. Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer commenting on the multiple mass shootings across the county that have left dozens dead and many more injured. Reimer tells Seehafer News that unfortunately, these incidents occur despite best efforts to prevent them saying.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Sandra L Bialek

Sandra L. Bialek, age 82, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Sandra was born on February 6, 1940 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late William and Viola Zeman Trochil. Sandra was a graduate of Lincoln High School and had been employed at Fox Hills Resort in Mishicot. On June 30, 1956 she married Allen R. Bialek at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2020. Sandra enjoyed camping, trips out to Arizona, socializing with her family and friends (while enjoying a few Busch Lights) and one or two Old Fashioneds on Sunday with her husband Allen.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Numerous Recycling Events Scheduled Around the Area Soon

There are numerous recycling and shredding events scheduled around the area over the next couple of weeks. Starting with a couple this weekend, the Mishicot Area Ambulance Service will be holding electronics recycling event fundraiser on Saturday. That will take place in the Village Park, located at 222 South Rockway...
TWO RIVERS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

Valders Student Group Donates Funds to Help “Smash Out Suicide”

A student-led group at Valders High School has made a donation to Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County. The group, known as Sources of Strength, held a fundraiser recently that they called “Smash Out Suicide” where they brought in a junker car, and people paid a dollar to smash it with a sledgehammer.
VALDERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Valders Student Uses Art to Shine a Light on OCD

The following is an editorial written by Seehafer News Reporter Ryan Brahm. I was at Valders High School earlier this week to cover a story about the student group Sources of Strength giving a donation to Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County. I was met at the District office by Alison Taylor, who is the adult leader for the group. While she was taking me back to her room, my eyes were drawn to the stunning student art on display in the lobby. The sheer talent of the students was astonishing to me, but one piece grabbed my attention. This one.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Unity Inaugural Luminary Walk Raises Over $30,000

Unity of De Pere recently held its inaugural Luminary Walk to raise funds for Unity Grief and Education Center and was able to raise $30,000. Unity is a nonprofit hospice, supportive care, nonmedical home care, and grief support organization, and its Grief and Education Center is a freestanding Center designed to support individuals and families of all ages who have experienced a death.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series Returns in June

Free live music that moves you returns to Sheboygan’s City Green next month. On June 23rd, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center will host the first of this summer’s Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series events. The series had become a summer tradition with crowds of people coming together,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Kiel Soldier Competes in Regional Best Warrior Competition

A local man competed earlier this month in the Army National Guard’s Region IV Best Warrior Competition. The event was held at Camp Ripley in Minnesota, where Kiel native SGT Joshua Kleinhans came in second. He, alongside SGT Joshua Bell, represented Wisconsin in the competition which had soldiers from...
KIEL, WI
seehafernews.com

WI Communities Prepare to Receive Federal Infrastructure Funding

Six months ago, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure law, and Wisconsin’s towns and cities are planning how best to spend billions of dollars earmarked for the state. The law includes more than half a billion dollars to improve the state’s public transportation. Satya Rhodes-Conway, mayor of...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Company Honored with Manufacturer of the Year Award

A company in Green Bay is one of seven manufacturers in the state to be honored at the 33rd Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards banquet. Green Bay Packaging was honored in the Mega Category during the event on May 19th. There were 26th finalists across four categories. The...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy