Doug Mastriano Has Won the Republican Nomination for Governor of Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Locked in a near tie Friday, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick began staffing up their campaigns with recount specialists as vote counting entered a fourth day in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat. Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2020. The two campaigns already had dozens of lawyers and volunteers fanned out around the presidential battleground state...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO