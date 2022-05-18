ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Doug Mastriano Has Won the Republican Nomination for Governor of Pennsylvania.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. Mastriano beat eight other candidates in Tuesday’s...

Tommie Gore
4d ago

Wow, look around Karen standing by his side, oh boy, Pennsylvania in trouble now!

CBS Philly

2022 Pennsylvania Primary: Oz, McCormick Prepare For Recount In Pa. GOP Senate Race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Locked in a near tie Friday, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick began staffing up their campaigns with recount specialists as vote counting entered a fourth day in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat. Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2020. The two campaigns already had dozens of lawyers and volunteers fanned out around the presidential battleground state...
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania’s US Senate Race Between Republicans Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Still Too Close To Call

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s US Senate race in the Republican primary is still too close to call on Friday morning. With close to 99% of precincts reporting, Dr. Mehmet Oz is about 1,000 votes ahead of Dave McCormick.  If there’s less than a half-a percent difference in the final vote count between the candidates, which appears likely, it will trigger an automatic recount.   Philadelphia election officials expect the city’s ballot tally to be completed sometime Friday.
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Broadband Authority Ready to Deploy Minimum of $100 Million in ‘Internet for All’ Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jed Kolko at Marion-Walker Elementary in Centre County yesterday to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All Initiative and Pennsylvania’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians.
WBRE

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed. Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome. Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear […]
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
CBS Philly

‘It’s Completely Polarized’: Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
