Lake County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Lake County; Southern Lake County Patchy Dense Fog Over Parts of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Seminole, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Seminole; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Seminole County in east central Florida Central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 612 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Jessup, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Deltona, Sanford, Oviedo, Winter Springs and DeLand. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 08:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange; Osceola The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Orange County in east central Florida Northwestern Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 828 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of West Lake Toho, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Orlando, Kissimmee, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Saint Cloud. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

