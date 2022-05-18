ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Meat in supermarkets, beer and wine in pubs – what is getting more expensive?

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286kQO_0fhz2XnO00
Financial News

Energy prices drove most of the record rises in inflation seen last month, but costs in supermarkets, restaurants and pubs also added to the pressure felt by households.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation hit 9% in the year to April on Wednesday, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), which is thought to be the highest for 40 years.

Most of the rise was due to the 54% hike in the energy price cap, but price on all but two of the more than 80 items that the ONS tracks have risen over the past year.

According to Retail Price Index figures – which are slightly different to the CPI – the price of unprocessed potatoes dropped 1.2% in the year to April, while audio-visual equipment became 3% less expensive.

For everything else prices went up. Overall food prices rose 6.8%, the figures show, with meats, oils and some animal products especially hit.

The rise across meat categories was clear: lamb was the worst hit, up 14.2%, followed by poultry (10.4%) and beef (9.8%) while pork got off with a lighter 4.9% rise.

Butter prices rose 11.8% and the price of oils and other fats soared 18.2% over the last year after fears of a shortage sparked by the war in Ukraine.

The price of fresh milk also rose rapidly, up 13.2%, while sugar and preserves rose 12.2%.

Away from food, households were also hit by an 8.1% extra price on their restaurant bills, while the price of takeaways and snacks rose 6.5%.

Drinking at a pub got more expensive too, with the cost of beer up 4.9% and wine rising 6.2%. Alcohol prices increased less rapidly in off licences and supermarkets.

Food and Drink Federation chief executive Karen Betts said that the figures are slightly worse than food manufacturers had feared.

“This is a very worrying time for many households, and food and drink businesses are continuing to do everything they can to contain food-price inflation,” she said.

“Ingredient price rises have been relentless for more than a year now, as a result of pressures in the global supply chain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The war in Ukraine, with both Ukraine and Russia important suppliers of commodities like wheat and food oils, as well as energy and fertiliser, has made the situation worse.”

Energy prices are also feeding into the rising food costs – farmers and food factories need gas, petrol and electricity to run their businesses and have to pass these costs onto customers.

This is also the case for many other products.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message written on her body has crashed the Cannes Film Festival premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing. The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Price Index#Food Prices#Pub#Food And Drink#Ons
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK. The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion. There were a record...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

High street retailers pay 755% more in rates than online rivals – research

Experts have said traditional retailers now pay 755% more in business rates than digital competitors as a war of words intensifies over a potential new online sales tax. On Friday, the Government closed a consultation into the possible introduction of a tax on ecommerce as a potential measure to fund a reduction in business rates, the property tax facing shops, pubs and restaurants.
RETAIL
newschain

Chelsea Flower Show returns to May slot with bee garden and jubilee displays

The Chelsea Flower Show returns to its traditional May slot for the first time since the pandemic struck, with themes including wildlife, wellbeing and the Platinum Jubilee. Celebrities and members of the royal family will get a first look at the Royal Horticultural Society’s showpiece event on Monday, before it opens to members of the public.
ANIMALS
newschain

What the papers say – May 23

Today’s papers focus on the rising cost of living and its consequences, and the food crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. The Times, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report that energy boss Michael Lewis predicts fuel poverty will hit 40% of households by October. The rising...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy