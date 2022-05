Altamont sophomore sprinter Grace Nelson had a day Thursday at the IHSA Class 1A Girls State Track Meet Prelims. After pulling out a personal best performance in the 100m Hurdles to lead the field of 9 runners heading into the event Finals on Saturday, Nelson put on another dominating performance in the 300m Hurdles running a time of :44.29 to lead all preliminary times by a margin of 1.31 seconds over the next fastest Finals qualifier. With two event Finals already qualified for, Nelson completed the trifecta by winning her heat in the 200m Dash with a time of :26.45, the third fastest time overall in the event, to advance to her third event Finals.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO