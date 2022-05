Chaffee County Public Health will launch a new pilot project called the Chaffee Community Clinic in Salida on Monday and in Buena Vista on May 31st. The recent Community Health Assessment identified the need for basic medical and dental care and services for mental health and substance use disorders. The Chaffee Community Clinic aims to serve the unhoused, undocumented, low income, those who struggle with substance use and others who traditionally have difficulties accessing healthcare.

