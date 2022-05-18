ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Six-week Writer’s Workshop kicks off June 4

By Staff report
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

The Writer’s Workshop, a six-week series presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and designed specifically for adults ages 55+ to explore creative writing styles and techniques, kicks off from...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

It's a poetry reading and an open mic, and the public is invited

Festival of Words will present a poetry reading and open mic featuring John Warner Smith and Rita Marks at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nunu’s, 1510 Bayou Courtableau Highway, Arnaudville. Smith is a former Poet Laureate of Louisiana and Rita Marks is a storyteller. The 5-Mile Café will sell beverages...
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette International Center named after festival co-founder Phil Lank

The Lafayette International Center will be renamed in honor of the late Phil Lank, former Lafayette community development director and Festival International de Louisiane co-founder. Lank died in January at age 73. The Lafayette City Council recently approved renaming the building, which served as Lafayette’s second City Hall, to the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Poetry
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Audubon Institute upgrade is good for hospitality, tourism

A lot changed during the COVID pandemic. Some beloved places closed, and others pivoted. We’re excited to see the Audubon Nature Institute move from closing the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium at the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street two years ago to relocating its popular attractions as part of a $41 million upgrade at the nearby Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. The combined facility will be known as the Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Schumacher announces new leadership team of Erica Ray and Carlee Alm-Labar

The William C. Schumacher Family Foundation announced Friday its new leadership team of Erica Doerle Ray, chief executive officer, and Carlee Alm-LaBar, executive director. “I couldn’t be more thrilled about this new chapter for the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation," says Dr. William C. “Kip” Schumacher, founder of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. "Our variety of passions often have us involved in numerous initiatives and projects here at home as well as across the globe, and I have the utmost confidence that this team will elevate these initiatives and ensure that we’re making as significant an impact as possible with our involvement.”
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Arts
theadvocate.com

Promotion at Aptim, new leader for New Orleans Regional Black Chamber

Nicole Buranzon Cutforth has been promoted to Louisiana regional director for Aptim’s Coastal, Ports & Marine division. Cutforth also serves as the market sector director for flood control for the division. She has been with the company for 16 years and is the senior project manager for the Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex and the Bayou Chene Flood Protection Structure.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Shopping center near Johnston Street, Ambassador Caffery sold for $6.3 million

The Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette has been sold for $6.3 million. Alexandria-based D’Argent Companies bought the 45,000-square-foot center from the Whittington Family Partnership LLC of Lafayette, land records show. The center is home to a number of independent business, including Ema’s Café and Bailey’s Seafood & Grill. The...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana came together 10 years ago to find Mickey Shunick. Can we do the same for others missing?

"Please continue to say her name, show her face. Continue to do that. We can't forget her." Those words don't sound so different from the ones uttered by family and friends of Mickey Shunick in the summer of 2012, when Acadiana rallied together to locate the missing 21-year-old University of Louisiana at Lafayette student. That collective effort is what ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of Brandon Scott Lavergne for her murder and another previously unsolved murder more than a decade earlier.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

PHI to expand services in Lafayette, add 18 jobs

Global helicopter provider PHI, which emerged from bankruptcy protection three years ago, will expand its services at its Lafayette facility and add 18 jobs. PHI announced it will expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul services both locally and in the field. It will expand its third-party work due to current favorable market conditions associated with the offshore oil and gas helicopter transportation services.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge mayor hires new leader to rebuild community development office

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston's Broome has filled a new administrative position created to improve City Hall's response to the city-parish's growing need for affordable housing and more sustainable neighborhoods. Marlee Pittman, an LSU alumna and former community development leader with Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance, is now serving as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

The Rev. Jesse Jackson visits the State Capitol

The nation’s courts are slipping back into the “state rights” philosophy that had historically isolated minority communities and the poor from having their political needs heard and addressed, civil rights icon the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. told the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus. “We need to let people...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy