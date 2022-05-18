Six-week Writer’s Workshop kicks off June 4

The William C. Schumacher Family Foundation announced Friday its new leadership team of Erica Doerle Ray, chief executive officer, and Carlee Alm-LaBar, executive director. “I couldn’t be more thrilled about this new chapter for the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation," says Dr. William C. “Kip” Schumacher, founder of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. "Our variety of passions often have us involved in numerous initiatives and projects here at home as well as across the globe, and I have the utmost confidence that this team will elevate these initiatives and ensure that we’re making as significant an impact as possible with our involvement.”

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO