Aside from Pizza, another great staple of Buffalo, NY is our hoagie sandwiches! I've been to the land of the steak hoagie (Philadelphia) and it still hasn't come close to what I've had in my hometown. Aside from steak hoagies, you can get a mean chicken hoagie too, which is actually what I prefer. I was craving a saucy, cheesy chicken & sausage hoagie for dinner so I whipped some up for the family! It's quick and easy and takes about 30 minutes start to finish. Check out the video, try the recipe and let me know what you think!

