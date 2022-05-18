ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutchogue, NY

Most Popular: Trimble’s of Corchaug Nursery, Cutchogue

By Tara Smith
northforker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartners Anne Trimble and Nancy Leskody opened Trimble’s of Corchaug in 1991. (Credit: Tara Smith) The pebbled paths and vivid displays at Trimble’s of Corchaug Nursery make it an enchanting spot to shop if you’re looking to spruce up your garden or simply get some inspiration....

northforker.com

northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Bud break at Jason’s Vineyard

A new season begins at Jason’s Vineyard in Jamesport. (Credit: Tara Smith) It’s that glorious time of year when buds on dormant vines start to burst into a new life cycle, budding, flowering and eventually producing fruit. At Jason’s Vineyard along Main Road in Jamesport, 20 acres of...
JAMESPORT, NY
northforker.com

Celebrate Pride month at these North Fork events

The Times Vintage Pride month display (credit: Lizzy Sweigart). June is Pride Month and these North Fork businesses and organizations are hosting events celebrating the community’s inclusivity and diversity. These events honor and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and do what the North Fork does best: food, drink and fun.
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

What’s for sale on the North Fork with a chef’s kitchen

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The North Fork is filled with great restaurants, and...
RIVERHEAD, NY
City
Cutchogue, NY
roi-nj.com

Chef David Burke buys legendary 85-year-old Bayshore bakery

Dixie Lee Bakery in Keansburg was already famous for its classic pastries, Black & White cookies, cakes for all occasions and breads, and now it’s gained a new celebrity status. Chef David Burke announced on Thursday that he is the new owner of the Bayshore’s legendary 85-year-old bakery.
KEANSBURG, NJ
northforker.com

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of May 21

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Things to see: mature gardens, wood-burning fireplace. Things to see: four-season sunroom, large wooded lot. Things to see: backyard perfect for entertaining, vaulted ceilings in great room. $899,000. Jamesport. Saturday, May 21. Noon – 2 p.m. Things to see: preserved farmland views, spacious,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
#Birds#Long Island#Insect#Bees
The Hollywood Reporter

Gilded Age Mansions Draw Real Estate Buyers to Long Island’s Gold Coast

As the name would imply, Long Island’s Gold Coast has long been a favorite escape for New York City’s rich and powerful. Sands Point, one of the North Shore’s marquee neighborhoods, was the inspiration for the old-money East Egg in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, while Kings Point was the basis for West Egg. And the area still has the grand old mansions and estates to prove it. Wealth along the Gold Coast first exploded during the Gilded Age of the early 20th century, and mansions that once belonged to prominent families such as the Guggenheims and the Vanderbilts are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

7 New Restaurants to check out in Nassau County this Weekend

Long Island is rich, not only in scenic nautical views but in culinary delights as well. With the weekend finally here, now is the perfect time to try some of Long Island's most recently opened restaurants. Whether you're looking for a vibey dinner spot or just a quick place to stop in to grab lunch, this article will walk you through some of the best new spots to try.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanside getting ready For Best Wings Festival

Chicken wing fans on Long Island are gearing up for an exciting food competition that is headed for Oceanside on May 21. The Official Best Wings Championships is coming to the South Shore Craft Brewery, 3505 Hampton Rd. The event, which is hosted by BestWingsLI, is a chicken wing tour of the best wings and beer spots, and restaurants will arrive from across the Island, and even out of state, to face a judging panel determining which restaurants serve the best wings. Tickets for the event are available to adults 21 and older online at NYbestwingsfestival.com.
OCEANSIDE, NY
This Old House

This Old House® To Air Tribute Special to Master Carpenter and Television Trailblazer, Norm Abram

STAMFORD, Conn. and SAN JOSE, Calif., MAY 19, 2022 — After over four decades, This Old House’s Master Carpenter and pioneer of the home improvement television genre, Norm Abram is officially leaving the show and hanging up his toolbelt. Norm will be sent off in style with a one-hour tribute special The House That Norm Built premiering Monday, October 3rd at 9pm ET on PBS and streamed on The Roku Channel.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Leader Newspaper

Huntington to Repeal ‘Glam Camping’ Law

The Huntington Town Board voted on May 10th to schedule a June public hearing to end permission for day campgrounds to offer overnight 'glamping.'. Glamping is a term invented by certain campgrounds to describe “motel-like” tent accommodations, with semi-permanent, standing-room fixed tents, real beds, kitchens, hot and cold water, electricity, showers - and all of the amenities of an open-air hotel. The term is a contraction of the words “glamorous” and “camping.”
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Redefine Fitness Opens in Stony Brook

The owners of Redefine Fitness opened a second location of its small-group fitness program gym at 1113 North Country Road in Stony Brook recently. This new business offers a wide variety of small-group fitness programs including personal training, special needs training, post-rehab and more. Classes include cardio kickboxing, TRX, yoga, and booty camp, an exercise program to sweat, feel the burn and work the biggest muscle in your body. They also offer circuit training and full body bootcamp.
STONY BROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

What changes do we need permits for?

Q. We just bought a house, and want to make a lot of small changes, like taking down the wall between the little kitchen and the dining area to put in an island, and making two bedrooms on the second floor. The house is one story but has room in the attic to make the bedrooms. Do we need to have drawings made to get a contractor? Some we spoke to said no. Do we need a permit if it’s all minor work? Again, some contractors told us we don’t need one, and one said he wouldn’t do the work without one. I’m a developer in the city, but Long Island is so different. In the city, the architect self-certifies the drawings, and a couple of days after the contractor files the job, we have a permit. I’m being told that it can take weeks for our new house to pull a permit, and there is no self-certifying. Is that true?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

Summer Concerts In The Park Are Back

Southampton Cultural Center’s 2022 Concerts in the Park series will kick off on Memorial Day weekend with Nancy Atlas performing at Agawam park at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. This is the first time the series has started this early in the season since its inception in 1986. The summer roster features a diverse lineup of local musicians whose performances will appeal to all ages. Bring a blanket or chairs, a picnic, friends, and family and plenty of good cheer!
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: May 19 to May 26, 2022

Celebrate International Museum Day at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 4 to 7 p.m. Representatives from many local museums, historical societies, science and nature centers will be on hand to share information regarding their collections, programs and exhibits! Call 585-9393 for further information. An evening...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
islipbulletin.net

LI’s premier drag queen sells out shows on South Shore

With her effervescent, energetic, and enunciated persona, Annie Manildoo is a must-see performer. She is a fixture at the Shabby Tabby Cat Café in Sayville, where patrons have traveled as far as Manhattan and the Hamptons to see her show. This past week, Annie performed at Rock City Dogs...
SAYVILLE, NY
CBS New York

Pets rescued in illegal breeding bust on Long Island

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Authorities on Long Island say they've busted multiple locations allegedly used for illegal pet breeding.Animal control officers at a home in West Babylon were seen taking away dogs, an exotic reptile and a small alligator Wednesday.Another place in Deer Park was also raided.The investigation started after complaints over multiple code violations."As you can see, these are loving animals. We were able to approach them. They weren't aggressive or anything. When we found them in the back, there was animal feces all around them. We didn't see that there was water provided outside," Town of Babylon attorney Jorge Rosario said.A total of five dogs were taken from the West Babylon home Wednesday.
WEST BABYLON, NY

