Janesville, WI

City of Janesville awarded $24,000 HUD grant

wclo.com
 4 days ago

A City of Janesville program that helps young adults transitioning out of foster care with rental assistance vouchers gets...

www.wclo.com

nbc15.com

Affordable housing community for veterans completed in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A housing community aimed at welcoming veterans and their families is now complete along East Washington Avenue in Madison. Dane County leaders, veterans nonprofit Great Lakes Dryhootch and developer Gorman & Company celebrated the completion of Valor on Washington Friday. All residential units in the building,...
wclo.com

South Beloit seeks Community Development Director

The South Beloit City Council approves the hiring of a community development director for the city. South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes says the person selected for the position will work on economic development projects, annexation and land use for the city. Hoppes points out that areas in the city...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
wclo.com

Developer seeks TIF incentives to remodel downtown Janesville building

A vacant building on East Milwaukee Street in Janesville could soon be home to two new retail spaces, and three apartments. Janesville Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn says the City Council will consider a tax incremental financing agreement for the property at 109 East Milwaukee Street, at their meeting on Monday night.
JANESVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Janesville, WI
Government
WIFR

More than $1.1 million coming to Rockford region for jobs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker Wednesday announced $20 million in investments for workforce training hoping to bolster equitable workforce recovery for people struggling to find careers. Three local applicants are part of the major investment. Comprehensive Community Solutions Inc., Rockford - $300,000. The City of Rockford - $300,000.
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Jefferson County residents receive phone scams

Phone call scams are coming from a caller identifying himself as a Sergeant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. According to a news release, Jefferson County residents have recently been subject to a phone scam claiming a warrant’s been issued for failure to appear for jury duty at the Jefferson County Circuit Court. The caller indicates the “juror” can report to the Sheriff’s Department for a signature test, transfer funds or turn themselves in to serve between 14 to 21 days in jail. The Jefferson County Clerk of Circuit Courts Office nor the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department contacts residents by phone or email to collect funds for allegations of missed jury service. A fine will never be imposed until after an individual appeared in court and was given the chance to explain failure to appear.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wgtd.org

Former Kenosha County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley Dead

(WGTD)---Former Kenosha County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley has died, per Alex Whitaker, Gulley's former campaign manager during his bid for County Executive. He was 53 years old. Gulley was elected to the county board in 2020 in the 16th District. He stepped down from the post in July 2021 to run for Kenosha County Executive. Gulley lost in the primary. Gulley worked as the Chief Education Officer at EdLogics.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

5/20/22 Tracy Bliss and Richard Snyder

Tracy Bliss, director of marketing and public relations for Viisit Beloit. She joins the program this morning with information on what’s happening on Beloit. Richard Snyder joins the program to discuss the Oakhill Cemetery Day event.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Steil blames formula shortage on FDA

A local Congressman is weighing in on the current infant formula shortage. 1st District Representative Bryan Steil of Janesville blames incompetence on the part of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Republican says the good news is the Abbott plant that was shut down is expected to be back...
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Gardner Bakery development could bring affordable density to Madison's east side

A proposed redevelopment of the vacant Gardner Bakery site at 3401 E. Washington Ave. would bring affordable housing density to Madison’s east side. Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp, which provides affordable housing units throughout the state, is proposing to demolish the current Gardner Bakery building (which has been vacant since January 2019) and construct multiple affordable housing buildings.
nbc15.com

The River Food Pantry awarded $97,000 to help feed Madison children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The organization 100 Men of Dane County gave a $97,000 grant to The River Food Pantry to expand their Madison-based program, Munch. The mobile meal program currently serves children in low-income families on Madison’s east and north sides by providing free nutritious meals. The River...
WausauPilot

Wisconsin man sentenced in $2.4 million investment scheme

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted in a $2.4 million investment scheme involving more than 20 victims has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Jeremy Arrington, 44, of Middleton, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of wire fraud. Authorities say several of the investors lost their retirement savings to Arrington.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Farm equipment spills material in roadway near Mazomanie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An entire stretch of a Dane County highway was blocked off Thursday afternoon after materials were spilled in the roadway. State officials report all lanes of State Highway 78 were shut down around the State Highway 19 intersection outside of Mazomanie Thursday afternoon. Dane County dispatch...
MAZOMANIE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Officials Should Oppose Health Care Merger

Could someone please explain how the pending merger of the Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) of Chicago and Milwaukee and Atrium Health of Charlotte, North Carolina helps patients and employers in Wisconsin?. That fundamental question needs deep examination by federal and state regulators and legislators. These are non-profit health systems that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wclo.com

Rock County is invited to the annual Memorial Day Parade in Beloit

The annual Memorial Day parade starts 9:00 a.m. in South Beloit May 30. United Veteran’s Memorial Day Parade Committee Co-Chair Michael Bendickson thinks they could have a record turnout with, maybe, 15 to 18 thousand people. Bendickson says the parade is for all citizens in the Rock County area. The parade line-up starts at 8:00 in the morning.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

