True public safety comes from interventions that address the root causes of crime. In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a Primary Caregiver Diversion law. It created a pathway for parents and caregivers accused of certain crimes to have their charges dismissed if they complete rehabilitative programs such as parenting, anger management and financial literacy classes. The law aimed to prevent counterproductive, harmful family separation while helping parents and caregivers develop critical tools to raise the children they care for.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO