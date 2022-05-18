15th Annual Rock County Sheriff’s Office Awards Ceremony recognizes staff

A 33-year-old Monroe man is identified as the fatality from a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Footville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department confirms Hans F. Schmidt dies from injuries he suffered in that the crash. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Schmidt’s Chevy pickup crosses the center line on Highway 11 near North Roherty Road and hits a Ford pickup. The Schmidt vehicle then spins around, stops in the middle of the road and catches fire. Schmidt is pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Ford pickup sustains serious injuries. The death is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
