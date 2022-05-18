15th Annual Rock County Sheriff’s Office Awards Ceremony recognizes staff

Phone call scams are coming from a caller identifying himself as a Sergeant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. According to a news release, Jefferson County residents have recently been subject to a phone scam claiming a warrant’s been issued for failure to appear for jury duty at the Jefferson County Circuit Court. The caller indicates the “juror” can report to the Sheriff’s Department for a signature test, transfer funds or turn themselves in to serve between 14 to 21 days in jail. The Jefferson County Clerk of Circuit Courts Office nor the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department contacts residents by phone or email to collect funds for allegations of missed jury service. A fine will never be imposed until after an individual appeared in court and was given the chance to explain failure to appear.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO