Rock County, WI

15th Annual Rock County Sheriff’s Office Awards Ceremony recognizes staff

 4 days ago

Rock County Sheriff’s Office staff and community members are recognized in a packed Jury Assembly Room during the 15th Annual Rock County Sheriff’s Office Awards Ceremony. Correctional Officer Dan Banks says...

Jefferson County residents receive phone scams

Phone call scams are coming from a caller identifying himself as a Sergeant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. According to a news release, Jefferson County residents have recently been subject to a phone scam claiming a warrant’s been issued for failure to appear for jury duty at the Jefferson County Circuit Court. The caller indicates the “juror” can report to the Sheriff’s Department for a signature test, transfer funds or turn themselves in to serve between 14 to 21 days in jail. The Jefferson County Clerk of Circuit Courts Office nor the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department contacts residents by phone or email to collect funds for allegations of missed jury service. A fine will never be imposed until after an individual appeared in court and was given the chance to explain failure to appear.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Janesville Police Department hosts Bike Rodeo

The Janesville Police Department’s bike rodeo returns after a three year hiatus. Detective Jeff Winiarski says this year the focus will be more on safety than giving away prizes. Kids will learn bicycle safety, participate in an obstacle course, receive a goodie bag, and get free pizza and hotdogs.
JANESVILLE, WI
Jefferson child stabbed; Alejandro Delgado sought by police

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Alejandro Delgado in connection with the stabbing of child. The stabbing occurred at Riverfront Park in Jefferson on May 13. The child sustained life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition. In a...
JEFFERSON, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Brown County Sheriff looking for woman, want to question her about incident in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman with a previous address in Fond du Lac regarding an incident in Howard. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that 45-year-old Shannon Kocian is wanted for questioning regarding an incident in the Village of Howard. Kocian reportedly has an arrest warrant out with nationwide extradition.
HOWARD, WI
Monroe Police follow trail of fluids to hit-and-run suspect

A 22-year-old Monroe woman is under arrest following a three-vehicle hit and run accident. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the three-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:30 Thursday morning. Investigation determined that the suspect vehicle had hit a parked car that...
MONROE, WI
Second suspect sentenced in connection with Beloit homicide

A second suspect is sentenced to prison in connection with the June 2021 homicide in Beloit. 19-year-old Elontae Phiffer had been charged with party to the crime of first degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Drevian Allen in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue in Beloit in June of last year.
BELOIT, WI
Brandon Davis
Man dies in a two-vehicle crash

A 33-year-old Monroe man is identified as the fatality from a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Footville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department confirms Hans F. Schmidt dies from injuries he suffered in that the crash. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Schmidt’s Chevy pickup crosses the center line on Highway 11 near North Roherty Road and hits a Ford pickup. The Schmidt vehicle then spins around, stops in the middle of the road and catches fire. Schmidt is pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Ford pickup sustains serious injuries. The death is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
Beloit police arrest teen for pointing gun at a person

Beloit Police take a16-year-old male into custody after reportedly pointing a gun at someone Wednesday evening . The arrest happens in the 1500 block of Keeler Avenue on a warrant from Winnebago County, Illinois. Police add a witness reports finding the juvenile wearing a ski mask, holding a handgun and...
BELOIT, WI
One injured in OWI crash

A 21-year-old Janesville woman is facing an Operating while Intoxicated charge after police say she drove into a parked car early Friday morning. Janesville police say the woman crashed a little before 3:00 a.m. in the 600 block of South Jackson Street. Officers say she needed to be treated at the hospital for facial injuries. Her passenger was not hurt. This is the driver’s 1st OWI offense.
JANESVILLE, WI
#Awards Ceremony#Correctional Officer#Rock County Sheriff
A two-vehicle crash happens near Edgerton

Two vehicles recently crash near Edgerton. According to the State Patrol, the crash occurred near Edgerton on I-39 Northbound Thursday morning. Edgerton Fire Department’s Deputy Chief of Operations Brandon Whitmore says it was a semi versus van accident. Whitmore says the semi had minor damage. The van had major damage to the front end. One person was transported to the hospital for injuries.
EDGERTON, WI
Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon. Columbia County Dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on East Cook Street, is still being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
1 dead in Fitchburg apartment complex fire

Crews continue to battle fire at Waukesha Co. business, 6 injured. Six people were injured, including three firefighters, as a five-alarm blaze tore through a Waukesha Co. business on Thursday morning. COVID-19 memoir helps Fort Atkinson man find ‘closure’ in wife’s death. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
FITCHBURG, WI
Police: Medical events caused deaths of Mayville couple found in backyard

MAYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mayville Police Department has determined the deaths of a husband and wife whose bodies were discovered Sunday were caused by apparent medical events. According to its report, the couple’s bodies were found in their backyard, in the 500 block of River Drive, on Sunday. The...
MAYVILLE, WI
One killed in head-on crash in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — One person has died and another was critically injured in a fatal head-on crash in Rock County. Sheriff’s deputies and Janesville fire crews responded to Roherty Road on State Highway 11 on Monday afternoon where a Chevrolet Silverado, headed westbound, crossed the center line and hit a Ford F-550. The […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI

